Metro Commercial Brokers Deal to Bring Hobby Lobby to The Pointe on Mundy in Wilkes-Barre, PA

By:
 
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Feb. 23, 2022 - PRLog -- Metro Commercial Real Estate, Inc. is pleased to announce that Hobby Lobby will be coming to The Pointe on Mundy, a newly constructed shopping center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Metro Commercial's Mike Murray represented the center's landlord, TFP Limited IV, LP.

Hobby Lobby at The Pointe on Mundy is estimated to open in early 2023 and will bring approximately 35-50 new jobs to the Wilkes-Barre area. Hobby Lobby currently operates 900 stores nationwide, with 24 stores in Pennsylvania. Kelly Black, Assistant Vice President of Advertising at Hobby Lobby, stated, "We offer a wide and ever-changing variety of craft and home décor products including many exclusive Hobby Lobby brands. First-time shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates." As time gets closer to the opening date, hiring information will be available at www.careers.hobbylobby.com.

The Pointe on Mundy Street is centrally located to a regional mall and two strong power centers on ±5 acres for pad and retail development. Hobby Lobby will be joining a Duck Donut, and additional to be named tenants, slated to open in 2022. At this time, space is still available for retailers interested in entering the Wilkes-Barre retail hub.

For more information on The Pointe on Mundy, please visit the property listing page at https://www.metrocommercial.com, and contact Mike Murray, Senior Vice President at Metro Commercial, at mmurray@metrocommercial.com.

About Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers over 70,000 crafting and home décor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday. For more information about Hobby Lobby, weekly specials, coupon offers, store locations and online shopping, visit www.hobbylobby.com.

About Metro Commercial

Metro Commercial is the industry leader in national, full-service retail advisory services, guiding retailers and property owners toward innovative, data-driven, retail-related real estate solutions. Through the firm's National platform, Metro provides local, regional, national, and international guidance to over 140 retailers, and owners of over 430 properties. It also offers full-service property management for over 6 million square feet of retail space, along with a robust investment sales and development services arm. For more information on Metro Commercial's real estate services, visit https://www.metrocommercial.com.

About the Landlord

TFP Limited IV, L.P. is an entity operated by real estate developer Robert Tamburro. Robert and his group of companies are based in the Wilkes-Barre area and primarily develop and manage commercial properties in the greater Wilkes-Barre area. Robert and Metro Commercial's Mike Murray have been working together for many years. Robert stated, "We are pleased to develop this vacant site into a productive, modern shopping center with great tenants. I want to thank Mike Murray and his team for their leasing efforts making this development possible. We are excited to start construction in the near future." For more information on Robert Tamburro and his companies, please visit http://tfplimited.com.

