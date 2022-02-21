News By Tag
Uncle Nearest Whiskey Doesn't Disappoint with the Debut, Fresh Look, and Award Winning Taste
The Uncle Nearest Whiskey brand has done it again with the debut of their new Tennessee Whiskey. As an award-winning whiskey, fans have been waiting for this highly anticipated collection.
By: Prestigehaus
About the Uncle Nearest
The Uncle Nearest brand grew out of the work of Nathan Green, who was enslaved and eventually freed. Recently, he was finally recognized for passing on his knowledge of distillery to the famous Jack Daniels. Green has been dubbed the first African American master-level distiller and has helped break barriers in the industry. The distillery is now run by Fawn Weaver, who launched the brand under her investment firm, Grant Sidney.
Naturally, Weaver hired Green's great-great-
New Uncle Nearest Debut Whiskey
Fawn Weaver prefers that those that enjoy her brand call it "super-premium whiskey" and the release of their new tastes is no different. The highly anticipated new packaging for Uncle Nearest has also been recently released along with their 100% distilled whiskey line. The new Uncle Nearest super-premium debut whiskey includes their new 2022 Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey, Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Rye, Uncle Nearest Rye, and the Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition. Let's take a closer look at these new whiskey flavors and what they have to offer.
Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition Review
At 57.5% ABV, Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition provides a unique whiskey blend. The initial aroma of the master blend edition is filled with fresh-crisp apple notes with a hint of high-quality cinnamon, and of course alcohol. Although this is a younger blend, Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition offers up notes of wood, chocolate, and fruit. Notes of salted caramel, cafe au lait, and orange peels have also hit the senses. Overall, as a part of the Uncle Nearest super-premium whisky line, this one does not disappoint. It offers up a lot when you're ready to celebrate.
Uncle Nearest Whiskey 1820 Single Barrel Edition Review
Uncle Nearest 1820 Single Barrel Edition is provided at more than 55% ABV. Initially, the aromas that peak out of this single barrel whiskey are grain, light oak notes, and alcohol. A special palette of anise and roasted corn is what initially comes to mind when tasting this whiskey-bourbon blend. However, you may even notice that hints of light spearmint or even maple rounds out this barrel's blend. With a hint of maple on the tongue and being fully aged at 11-years, Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey offers something warm, daring, and fun. This barrel blend is worth keeping on hand.
Uncle Nearest Rye and Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Rye
The public is still waiting for access to Uncle Nearest Rye and Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Rye. However, we do know that these batches will be released soon with the full debut of the Uncle Nearest line of whiskeys. They may be aged between 5 to 6 years old. It is likely that Uncle Nearest Rye and Uncle Nearest Single Barre Rye are outsourced from New York distilleries due to the further development of the Uncle Nearest Green Distillery. In an interview, Victoria Eady Butler admitted that it would not be likely that they would be raising rye on the farm due to the soil conditions that are not specifically favorable to rye. She was transparent in saying that New York rye whiskey is just better grown in the north. In any case, fans of Uncle Nearest can't wait for the long-awaited batch.
About the Green Distillery
The Uncle Nearest Green Distillery is open to the public on the weekends and is set on more than 320 acres. True to the Green name, not only is the distillery a working facility Monday through Friday, but it focuses on both providing history and stories associated with Nathan Green, his work, and his legacy. On weekends, the tours also focus on how the brand is making new history by breaking barriers within the whiskey industry. Due to its growing popularity, the Green Distillery offers taste tests and purchase options of their exclusive whiskeys only on their facility. For example, Uncle Nearest fans can only purchase the Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition on the farm.
Fans that have made the trip to Shelbyville, Tennessee have enjoyed touring the facility that holds an award wall and offers an opportunity to purchase Uncle Nearest gear, including Uncle Nearest shoes, Uncle Nearest shot glasses, Uncle Nearest t-shirts, and much more. But what has really gotten visitors excited is touring the distillery that holds the aged barrels. Experiencing the aroma of the aging whiskey is one of the key highlights of the tour for fans of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.
https://prestigehaus.com/
