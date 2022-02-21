 
News By Tag
* Female Master Distiller
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Albany
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2022
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
27262524232221

Follow on Google News

Uncle Nearest Whiskey Doesn't Disappoint with the Debut, Fresh Look, and Award Winning Taste

The Uncle Nearest Whiskey brand has done it again with the debut of their new Tennessee Whiskey. As an award-winning whiskey, fans have been waiting for this highly anticipated collection.
By: Prestigehaus
 
ALBANY, Calif. - Feb. 25, 2022 - PRLog -- First debuting in 2017, Tennessee fans and beyond have raved over the taste and quality of this bourbon. Known as a highly praised brand, Uncle Nearest has claimed the title of most awarded bourbon or whiskey between 2019 and 2020. Previously, they have racked up more than 197 awards and accolades. But that's not all. Just within the past year, Uncle Nearest Whiskey has amassed more awards bringing the number of their awards to more than 379.

About the Uncle Nearest

The Uncle Nearest brand grew out of the work of Nathan Green, who was enslaved and eventually freed. Recently, he was finally recognized for passing on his knowledge of distillery to the famous Jack Daniels. Green has been dubbed the first African American master-level distiller and has helped break barriers in the industry. The distillery is now run by Fawn Weaver, who launched the brand under her investment firm, Grant Sidney.

Naturally, Weaver hired Green's great-great-granddaughter, Victoria Eady Butler to help as one of Uncle Nearest's first African American Female Master Distillers. Weaver is also the CEO of the charity program for the Green family of descendants associated with Uncle Nearest called the Nearest Green Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships to the descendants but has also been known to provide health-based support through the COVID-19 pandemic by giving out more than 300, 000 cloths masks within disadvantaged neighborhoods and m-95 masks to front-line participants.

New Uncle Nearest Debut Whiskey

Fawn Weaver prefers that those that enjoy her brand call it "super-premium whiskey" and the release of their new tastes is no different. The highly anticipated new packaging for Uncle Nearest has also been recently released along with their 100% distilled whiskey line. The new Uncle Nearest super-premium debut whiskey includes their new 2022 Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey, Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Rye, Uncle Nearest Rye, and the Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition. Let's take a closer look at these new whiskey flavors and what they have to offer.

Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition Review

At 57.5% ABV, Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition provides a unique whiskey blend. The initial aroma of the master blend edition is filled with fresh-crisp apple notes with a hint of high-quality cinnamon, and of course alcohol. Although this is a younger blend, Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition offers up notes of wood, chocolate, and fruit. Notes of salted caramel, cafe au lait, and orange peels have also hit the senses. Overall, as a part of the Uncle Nearest super-premium whisky line, this one does not disappoint. It offers up a lot when you're ready to celebrate.

Uncle Nearest Whiskey 1820 Single Barrel Edition Review

Uncle Nearest 1820 Single Barrel Edition is provided at more than 55% ABV. Initially, the aromas that peak out of this single barrel whiskey are grain, light oak notes, and alcohol. A special palette of anise and roasted corn is what initially comes to mind when tasting this whiskey-bourbon blend. However, you may even notice that hints of light spearmint or even maple rounds out this barrel's blend. With a hint of maple on the tongue and being fully aged at 11-years, Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Whiskey offers something warm, daring, and fun. This barrel blend is worth keeping on hand.

Uncle Nearest Rye and Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Rye

The public is still waiting for access to Uncle Nearest Rye and Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Rye. However, we do know that these batches will be released soon with the full debut of the Uncle Nearest line of whiskeys. They may be aged between 5 to 6 years old. It is likely that Uncle Nearest Rye and Uncle Nearest Single Barre Rye are outsourced from New York distilleries due to the further development of the Uncle Nearest Green Distillery. In an interview, Victoria Eady Butler admitted that it would not be likely that they would be raising rye on the farm due to the soil conditions that are not specifically favorable to rye. She was transparent in saying that New York rye whiskey is just better grown in the north. In any case, fans of Uncle Nearest can't wait for the long-awaited batch.

About the Green Distillery

The Uncle Nearest Green Distillery is open to the public on the weekends and is set on more than 320 acres. True to the Green name, not only is the distillery a working facility Monday through Friday, but it focuses on both providing history and stories associated with Nathan Green, his work, and his legacy. On weekends, the tours also focus on how the brand is making new history by breaking barriers within the whiskey industry. Due to its growing popularity, the Green Distillery offers taste tests and purchase options of their exclusive whiskeys only on their facility. For example, Uncle Nearest fans can only purchase the Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition on the farm.

Fans that have made the trip to Shelbyville, Tennessee have enjoyed touring the facility that holds an award wall and offers an opportunity to purchase Uncle Nearest gear, including Uncle Nearest shoes, Uncle Nearest shot glasses, Uncle Nearest t-shirts, and much more. But what has really gotten visitors excited is touring the distillery that holds the aged barrels. Experiencing the aroma of the aging whiskey is one of the key highlights of the tour for fans of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

Click here to know more: https://prestigehaus.com/blog/post/six-female-distillers-...
End
Email:***@nucleoanalytics.com Email Verified
Tags:Female Master Distiller
Industry:Business
Location:Albany - California - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Feb 25, 2022 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share