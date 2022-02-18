News By Tag
Criminal Justice Partnership brings OSCR360 to Texan Suburb of Fort Worth
By: L-Tron
District Attorney Jeff Swain first discovered OSCR360 at an attorney's conference last fall. He contacted Police Chief Lance Arnold and Sheriff Russ Authier to explain how OSCR could assist their departments. The system captures 360-degree overall images on-scene. Later, investigators and prosecutors can embed close-up evidence photos, surveillance video, and digital evidence, to create a visual walk-through for courtroom presentation. Ultimately, OSCR360 allows viewers to walk in the shoes of investigators and see the crime scene for themselves.
Arnold and Authier were interested and the group set up a demo with L-Tron.
As quoted from the original news story Authier said, "We are willing to help and work cooperatively with other Parker County law enforcement and respond and assist them with processing their crime scenes as well. [OSCR360] is something that will be good for all of our county's law enforcement as well as the district attorney's office."
While law enforcement funding is not always easy to come by, the Parker County leaders sought out creative means to fund an OSCR360 purchase, without costing taxpayers. Instead, the agencies used forfeiture funds to jointly purchase OSCR360.
In addition to cost sharing and forfeiture funds, law enforcement agencies have sought funding through municipal budget requests and grants through the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Others may request funding through community-sponsored non-profit organizations.
About L-Tron Corporation
L-Tron has partnered with law enforcement agencies for over two decades, and is best-known for its 4910LR Driver's License Reader for eCitation and OSCR360
