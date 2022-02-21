Outer Banks Real Estate Company Acquires CENTURY 21 The Realty Group in Greenville, N.C

By: Greenville Realty Group

Raju V. Uppalapati

Raju V. Uppalapati

-- CENTURY 21 The Realty Group announced a change of ownership, in effect starting Feb. 14, 2022. Varthak Ventures is a boutique investment company based in Kitty Hawk, N.C. that owns real estate sales, real estate development, construction, and hospitality businesses. Greenville Realty Group, a part of Varthak Ventures, has acquired CENTURY 21 The Realty Group in Greenville, N.C.CENTURY 21 The Realty Group has been a successful full-service real estate company in Greenville, N.C. since 1990. The company is well-known for providing professional and dependable real estate services. Its main office is located at 1420 B East Arlington Blvd, Greenville, N.C. 27858. The team consists of 24 real estate agents plus a support team.Varthak Ventures CEO Raju Uppalapati said, "We are excited for this opportunity to acquire one of the top real estate brokerages in Greenville. With more than 25 years of experience in real estate, hospitality, marketing, and technology services in Eastern N,C., we are committed to serving the Greenville and surrounding markets and providing cutting-edge services to buyers and sellers working with us."Varthak Ventures plans to actively recruit more realtors to the team to become the top real estate company in the market. Their advanced marketing, technology resources, training, and support will help team members become top producers in the market. A sister firm under Varthak Ventures, Homes by Eillu, will develop new homes to fill the need for quality new single-family homes in the Greenville/Winterville areas.Mr. Uppalapati said, "As a family-owned and operated business, we bring with us a great family-oriented culture to the businesses we are associated with."Furthermore, Varthak Ventures is grateful to have the opportunity to further its impact in the local community."Through our nonprofit, the Uppalapati Foundation, we are committed to making an impact in our local, national, and global community," Mr. Uppalapati said. "We are excited to offer our resources and time to support the Greenville community."Gary L. Butts has been involved with the company for over 20 years."As owner of CENTURY 21 The Realty Group for 15 years, I am pleased Raju has recognized the strengths of the business as well as its future potential," Mr. Butts said. Having worked with Raju during this process, I am confident his knowledge and experience will strengthen our position in the marketplace and bring future growth for CENTURY 21 The Realty Group. I plan to work with Raju over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition."They are an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand. Century 21 Real Estate LLC is comprised of approximately 14,250 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 86 countries and territories worldwide with more than 153,000 independent sales professionals. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21trg.com, century21.com, century21Global.com, commercial.century21.com, century21.com/finehomes, and century21espanol.com.©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.