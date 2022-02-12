News By Tag
Secretary Cardona to Address Largest Gathering of Trauma-Informed Educators
By: Attachment & Trauma Network
The conference is expected to draw over 3,500 educators from across the country to attend in person on Feb 20-22 at the Hilton of Americas in Houston or virtually, Feb 24 & 25. Conference organizers say that each year more teachers, administrators, counselors and community leaders find this conference useful as they seek to build resilience and trauma-informed care and educational strategies into their schools.
"We're honored to have Secretary Cardona join us," says Joe Brummer, restorative practices consultant and conference organizer, "We know the Secretary is passionate about educators recognizing the impact trauma has on learning and about the restorative and relational strategies that help students become more resilient and more ready to learn."
In addition to Secretary Cardona, other featured speakers addressing the group are Mathew Portell, a leading national voice on trauma-informing public schools on Monday; Dr. Stephen Porges, the originator of the Poly-Vagal Theory on Thursday, and best-selling author, Amelia Nagoski on Friday.
"It's exciting to be able to hold our conference in-person," Julie Beem, ATN's Executive Director comments. "Trauma-informed work is very relational, so being together is extremely helpful. We're taking every precaution to make the experience as safe as possible. We're requiring that all attending be fully vaccinated and wear masks in the conference space. It's also wonderful that we're able to host a portion of the conference virtually as well, for those who can not travel at this time. It's our organization's mission to reach and support as many students and schools as possible and the virtual option is critical to that goal. "
This year's conference will include a service project: Calm Kits in the Community, where attendees will have the opportunity to assemble some Calm Kits for classrooms in Houston-area schools.
More information on registration, lodging, exhibiting and other conference details can be found at conference.attachtrauma.org
Christa Nelson
***@attachtrauma.org
