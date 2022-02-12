 
News By Tag
* Trauma-informed
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2022
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Follow on Google News

Secretary Cardona to Address Largest Gathering of Trauma-Informed Educators

By: Attachment & Trauma Network
 
HOUSTON - Feb. 16, 2022 - PRLog -- US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will address attendees of the 5th Annual Creating Trauma-Sensitive Schools Conference  on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022.  The conference will be held both in Houston, TX and virtually.  Sec. Cardona will join via internet on Tuesday morning to impart the importance of trauma-informed education strategies and the need for collective care among those currently working in our nation's schools, and to answer questions about the many challenges students and educators are facing in this country.

The conference is expected to draw over 3,500 educators from across the country to attend in person on Feb 20-22 at the Hilton of Americas in Houston or virtually, Feb 24 & 25.  Conference organizers say that each year more teachers, administrators, counselors and community leaders find this conference useful as they seek to build resilience and trauma-informed care and educational strategies into their schools.

"We're honored to have Secretary Cardona join us," says Joe Brummer, restorative practices consultant and conference organizer, "We know the Secretary is passionate about educators recognizing the impact trauma has on learning and about the restorative and relational strategies that help students become more resilient and more ready to learn."

In addition to Secretary Cardona, other featured speakers addressing the group are Mathew Portell,  a leading national voice on trauma-informing public schools on Monday; Dr. Stephen Porges, the originator of the Poly-Vagal Theory on Thursday, and best-selling author, Amelia Nagoski on Friday.

"It's exciting to be able to hold our conference in-person," Julie Beem, ATN's Executive Director comments. "Trauma-informed work is very relational, so being together is extremely helpful.  We're taking every precaution to make the experience as safe as possible.  We're requiring that all attending be fully vaccinated and wear masks in the conference space.  It's also wonderful that we're able to host a portion of the conference virtually as well, for those who can not travel at this time.  It's our organization's mission to reach and support as many students and schools as possible and the virtual option is critical to that goal. "

This year's conference will include a service project:  Calm Kits in the Community, where attendees will have the opportunity to assemble some Calm Kits for classrooms in Houston-area schools.

"Attending workshops taught by the brightest minds in trauma-informed education is the main reason people should attend this conference," Melissa Sadin, Ed.D., advisor to ATN recommends. "But the transformative work often happens when teachers and administrators exchange ideas with others who are implementing this work in their districts, so the networking is crucial as well.  Trauma-informed care is very much about shifting our way of being versus what tasks we do.  It's a commitment to grow and change as educators and school systems based on what we know about child development and how trauma impacts all humans.  The early successes being seen in trauma-informed schools are amazing."

More information on registration, lodging, exhibiting and other conference details can be found at conference.attachtrauma.org (https://www.attachmenttraumanetwork.org/conference/)

Contact
Christa Nelson
***@attachtrauma.org
End
Email:***@attachtrauma.org Email Verified
Tags:Trauma-informed
Industry:Education
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Epiphany PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2022 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share