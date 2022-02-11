'Men In Blazers' Launch New Women's Soccer and European Nights Podcast

Additionally Announce New Strategic Partnership with For Soccer Ventures, The Largest Independent Soccer Media and Experiences Company in America

Men in Blazers

Media Contact

Joe Favorito

joefavorito2@ gmail.com

917 566-8345 Joe Favorito917 566-8345

End

-- "Men In Blazers," the popular soccer podcast and TV Show, today announced the launch of two new podcasts, "MiB The Women's Game Podcast" and "MiB European Nights" - both new podcasts will be. The company additionally announced a partnership with For Soccer Ventures, who will represent MiB in commercial development and marketing opportunities and will also work together on content collaborations across their highly popular platforms: podcasting, digital video shorts, Twitch Watch Alongs, live events and newsletters."The UEFA Champions League is the most iconic and elite continental-wide soccer competition in the world," said Scott Debson, General Manager MiB, "And the explosive growth of the NWSL has been one of the greatest global football stories over the last decade… We are thrilled to launch these two new podcasts and cover these amazing competitions."Thepodcast, will be hosted by Roger Bennett and feature Rory Smith, chief soccer correspondent of The New York Times, as a recurring guest, is designed to frame the narrative of the week's biggest European games for the listener, framing the stakes, the background stories, and possibilities ahead of the games, with warm, intelligent, football-first storytelling designed to empower an American audience to deepen their knowledge and appreciation for the history and backstory of each team and game. This podcast will both set up the current stakes, but also delve into the historical and cultural significance behind each game.Launching in Spring 2022, thewill build on longstanding relationships within the women's professional game and will provide a positive, joyful, insightful, life-affirming analysis of the NWSL - analyzing the weekend's past games and setting the stakes for the games to come. Men in Blazers have always showcased the individual stars of the Women's game and in the past, have used their patented interview skills to showcase the singular, elite narratives of the game and have developed deep, meaningful relationships and credibility within the women's game.In addition to the new podcasts, MiB also announced a strategic partnership with For Soccer Ventures who will help expand MiB's commercial footprint and reach within grassroots communities across the country through FSV's experience and properties - Alianza de Futbol - the largest Hispanic soccer program (boys and girls) in America, The Black Star Initiative, Footycon and The Association."Men in Blazers have been integral at growing soccer in America through pop culture over the last decade and we are absolutely thrilled to be working with their world-class team," said FSV CBO Marc Horine, "They are the perfect fit to our growing list of soccer properties across all demographics, and with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, we look forward to opening up new audiences, brands and soccer communities."About Men in BlazersImmersed in soccer's high and low culture, Men in Blazers is one of the preeminent soccer media brands in the US, providing an intelligent, humorous, and always spirited take on the beautiful game. They have engaged an audience of die-hard followers of their podcasts, TV shows, digital series, best-selling books, and live events. Their goal is to fuse a passion for life and for sports, to engage the audience, and revel together in the epic storylines of soccer, revealing the emotional arcs of the global narrative.Follow along @meninblazers.comAbout For Soccer VenturesFor Soccer Ventures (FSV) is a media and experiences company, leading a collaborative movement to connect brands and platforms to the diverse American soccer community through immersive storytelling, properties, activations and strategic services. Uniquely positioned within the industry, the company's mission is to advance soccer in the United States, both on and off the field. FSV's host of capabilities and properties are aimed at putting the fan and player first. Its current properties and investments include Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union, Alianza de Futbol, Black Star Initiative, FootyCon, The Association, JUGOtv, YSC Academy, YSC Sports, APL Leagues and Tournaments, Best Soccer Show Podcast, Orange Slices Podcast, and the FSV Soccer Influencer Network.