Rainfield Farm Celebrating 10 Years Growing Local Vegetables
By: Rainfield Farm
Rainfield Farm is an alluring collection of fields strategically placed around the abundant landscape of fragrant pines and rolling hills to ensure the smallest possible amount of impact on the natural environment. So no trees were harmed in the making of our masterpiece, nor the leveling of these charming Midwestern hillocks, one small hike over which you might come across yet more fields at play with the growth of over 65 varieties of produce throughout the year. "It was important to create a farm that works with nature and after 10 years I think we've shown it can be used as an example for beginning farmers," says Shane Hansen, Rainfield Farm's owner.
You might be surprised to find neither Hansen nor Dillon were raised in the farming world. Hansen's pre-farming background is primarily nightclub and event marketing management in nearby Chicago. Dillon — Arizona native and transplant of Portland, Oregon — previously worked at Nike, venturing East for a change of pace to explore her passion for home gardening. While running a modest farm of her own in Michigan City, she first experienced this little corner of the Midwest interning at Crème de la Crop, an organic CSA farm. The two met at the Michigan City Farmers Market, becoming fast friends and merging ideas for the foundation of an independent business with a strong relationship with the community.
Much of Rainfield's success is due to a consistently expanding CSA program. Its the easiest way for consumers to get to know their farmers and where their food comes from. Members pay in advance to secure a spot and so farmers have access to funds to purchase items like seeds and compost, without having to take on additional debt before the season starts. "The freshness and variety is like no other. We are blessed to be a member of this CSA community and getting to know Shane and Sarah." - Jo & Tom Dodd, Beverly Shores residents and fourth year CSA members.
Each year over 120 families sign up to become members of their CSA program for access to fresh local produce. How fresh you might ask? All produce is harvested in less than 24 hours of CSA pickup and delivery, meaning the produce is as fresh as if you grew it yourself. And there is no food waste — All extra produce is donated to Cultivate Food Rescue for use in their "backpack program," providing hope (and a backpack full of fresh veggies) to help in the fight against food insecurity in Northwest Indiana, or the Harris Family Foundation, serving families in need. Is this community farming, or what?
And if you're in need of a little R&R, wouldn't you just know it but Rainfield offers a joyous stay at one of two tiny homes spread across the farm. Spend a few days relaxing in nature, taking a respite from modern life and easing away in one of the hammocks. These two super hosts will greet you along with maybe a rescue pup or potbelly pig to say "welcome to the farm".
More information about Rainfield Farm visit: www.rainfieldfarm.com
Contact
Shane Hansen
***@rainfieldfarm.com
