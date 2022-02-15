News By Tag
Provender Partners Acquires 316,000 SF of Cold Storage Space in Southern New Hampshire
The cold storage warehouse acquisitions provide a strategic opportunity so support a distribution system that serves more than 887 million people with a day's drive
By: Provender Partners
Located less than a mile from Interstate 93, the 191,836-square-
The 124,100-square-
"While there is tremendous demand, there is virtually no available freezer space in the Northeast U.S.," said Provender CEO and founder Neil Johnson. "The 32,000 pallet positions between these two Londonderry cold storage properties made this purchase a prime opportunity to tap into the critical food supply chain in the region that serves more than 87 million people from Washington, D.C., to Montreal and Boston to Pittsburgh, all located within a single day's truck drive."
The major food-related industrial buildings purchase comes on the heels of Provender Partners' approximately $24 million acquisition of a Midwest industrial portfolio in January. The Orange County, Calif.-based investor/operator enjoyed an active 2021, acquiring two million square feet of food-related industrial buildings which increased its total assets acquired since inception to 6.5 million square feet. The firm also expanded its geographic footprint making first investments in Alabama, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and Utah.
Kevin Griffiths of Newmark represented Provender in the off-market sale. The seller, a New York-based investment and real estate firm was represented Newmark's Brian Pinch.
About Provender Partners
Provender Partners (http//:www.provenderpartners.com)
