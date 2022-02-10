News By Tag
WorldofMoney Awarded NIKE, Inc. Black Community Commitment Grant to Advance Equality in NYC
Funds will enable us to scale our reach to provide underserved students
By: WorldofMoney.org
WorldofMoney Founder/Executive Director Sabrina Lamb shared, "As a grantee of NIKE, Inc.'s Black Community Commitment, we're excited to be in great company. Creating transformative change doesn't happen alone or overnight. That's why Nike is partnering with world-class organizations that are dedicated to leveling the playing field and providing access to opportunities that allow everyone to be successful at life. We are so proud to be a part of this team and are thankful for this support."
This month, NIKE, Inc. is announcing its investment of $5 million to support national organizations and an additional $2.75 million to support local organizations in seven U.S. cities. This commitment is part of NIKE, Inc.'s multi-year pledge, announced in June 2020, to invest in and support national and neighborhood organizations focused on improving economic empowerment, education innovation and social justice for Black communities in the United States.
"NIKE, Inc.'s purpose is to move the world forward – breaking barriers and building community to change the game for all. Our Black Community Commitment embodies this belief and drives how we are showing up to advance racial equality for Black people," said Karol Collymore, Senior Director of Inclusive Community for Social & Community Impact at NIKE, Inc. "These strategic investments across the United States – at both the national and local levels – have the power to fuel transformative change, and we applaud each and every organization for their focus and passionate commitment to reach and uplift their community."
2022 NIKE, Inc. Black Community Commitment grantees:
National: All Star Code (https://allstarcode.org/
New York City, NY: New Settlement (https://newsettlement.org/)
Los Angeles, CA: Read Lead (http://www.readlead.org/)
Chicago, IL: CHI Gives Back (https://www.chigivesback.com/)
Portland, OR: Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center (https://www.portlandoic.org/)
Memphis, TN: Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope, (https://www.micahmemphis.org/)
St. Louis, MO: Riverview West Florissant Development Corporation (https://www.facebook.com/
Boston, MA: Inner City Weight Lifting (https://www.innercityweightlifting.org/)
The seven cities represent the communities where NIKE, Inc. employees live and work: Headquarters locations of New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston (Converse), and Portland, Ore.; as well as St. Charles, MO (Air Manufacturing Innovation) and the Mid-South (Nike distribution centers).
About NIKE, Inc.'s Black Community Commitment
Fighting systemic racism and social injustice in America requires urgent action and sustained engagement — and NIKE, Inc. is committed to both. In June 2020, Nike, Converse, Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan committed a combined $140 million over 10 years to invest in and support organizations focused on economic empowerment, innovative education and social justice to address racial inequality for Black Americans. Investments go toward developing strategic national partnerships, as well as supporting local community organization that are dedicated to advancing this work. More information here (https://purpose.nike.com/
About NIKE, Inc.
NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.'s earnings releases and other financial information are available at http://investors.nike.com (https://cts.businesswire.com/
About WorldofMoney
Founded in 2005, WorldofMoney is the leading provider of immersive 120 hours of digital and classroom financial and entrepreneurship education for youth ages 7 – 18. An experiential and classroom-based curriculum cultivates strong, positive financial habits. WorldofMoney has a roster of financial experts committed to empowering historically underserved youth with a sound financial foundation. WorldofMoney is headquartered in New York City and powered by the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago.
