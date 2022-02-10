News By Tag
Wavelength Capital Strengthens Leadership Team with NEW Director of Finance and Operations
By: Wavelength Capital Management LLC
Jennifer Jian comes to Wavelength at an important inflection point as the firm prepares for its next phase of growth. With 12+ years of experience, she most recently served as the Senior Manager of Finance and Operations at the Tent Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization focused globally on improving the lives of refugees. Prior to this role, she was the Director of Finance and Operations at HNA Capital, and she started her career in Private Equity and Hedge Fund Services at Citigroup. Jennifer is a Certified Public Accountant and holds BA and BSBA degrees, Cum Laude, from Boston University.
"I am very excited to join Wavelength, where I believe the potential to create value is tremendous based on the investment infrastructure that is in place and the passionate people behind it. Having worked in similar leadership roles at other organizations, I am confident that we can develop and execute on plans to drive consistent growth as the investment industry evolves," explained Jian. She added, "I look forward to becoming an integral part of the Wavelength family as we seek to solve problems for clients with innovative investment solutions."
About Wavelength
Wavelength Capital Management is a forward-thinking asset management firm founded in 2013 that specializes in systematic investment solutions. Our factor-based approach applies quantitative tools to process fundamental market and economic information. We are a trusted partner to clients and strive to deliver the best balance of risk and return for their financial future.
Important Fund Risk Information
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results, which will vary. There is no assurance that investment objectives will be met. The portfolio risk management process includes an effort to monitor and manage risk but should not be confused with and does not imply low risk. As with all investments, there is the risk of loss. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities and as a result the Fund may be subject to the following risks: interest rate risk, credit risk, credit rating risk, prepayment and extension risk and liquidity risk. This is a non-diversified fund.
Mutual Fund investing involves risk, principal loss is possible. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please call 1-866-896-9292 or visit www.wavelengthfunds.com. Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributers, LLC. (Member FINRA (http://www.finra.org/
