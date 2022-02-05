News By Tag
HOPE Sheds Light addresses the increased need for recovery services in Ocean and Monmouth Counties
The Ocean County nonprofit has local hubs in Monmouth and Ocean Counties for recovery support services and offers a monthly calendar of workshops, support groups and wellness activities for the whole family.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
On a more local level, New Jersey is the highest ranked state in the country in terms of the prevalence of mental illness and higher rates of access to care for adults, according to the MHA. Approximately 43 percent of substance use treatment admissions for Ocean County residents and 39 percent of substance use treatment admissions for Monmouth County residents are due to heroin use, according to the New Jersey Department of Human Services.
As if these numbers were not gripping enough on their own, here's one more: Between January 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, there were 2,896 suspected drug-related deaths in New Jersey, according to the State of New Jersey's Department of Law and Public Safety (https://www.njoag.gov/
"We are passionate about helping anyone in need, and we have created this organization to provide those individuals with the resources they need to find hope for a future free from substance use disorder," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. "We owe it to ourselves, and we owe it to the next generation to tell a new story – one that is filled with hope and recovery."
HSL's goal is to continue to expand its services to young people and families in recovery by offering programming that will engage adolescents and young parents to effectively end the generational cycle of addiction. "The last two years have certainly been a challenge and the months ahead may present us with even more obstacles as we address the ongoing health and socioeconomic impact COVID will have on so many families," said Capaci. "But HSL stands strong, and we will continue to serve anyone in need because that is not only our passion, but our promise to the community."
HOPE Sheds Light Recovery Centers serve as local hubs in Monmouth and Ocean Counties for recovery support services offering a monthly calendar of workshops, support groups and wellness activities for the whole family. To learn more about HOPE Sheds Light, please visit HOPEShedsLight.org. (http://www.hopeshedslight.org/
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by substance use disorder and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of substance use disorder by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
