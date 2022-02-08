Sunday FEB 13 Vigil Honors Life of Chinedu Okobi, Killed by Police After False Arrest for Jaywalking

Community members to hold a vigil on the 40th anniversary of the birth of poet, father, Morehouse College graduate Chinedu Valentine Okobi, who was tased to death in 2018 by San Mateo Sheriff's Deputies after being arrested for alleged jaywalking.

By: Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz

Vigil for Chinedu Valentine Okobi Sunday 2/13

Contact

Wright Enterprises, Jackie Wright

***@aol.com Wright Enterprises, Jackie Wright

End

-- POSTED COURTESY OF WRIGHT ENTERPRISES SAN FRANCISCO~DALLAS COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT~~~PRESS ADVISORY-Vigil to Honor Life of Chinedu Okobi, Killed by Police After false arrest for jaywalking.Community members to hold a vigil on the 40th anniversary of the birth of poet, father, Morehouse College graduate Chinedu Valentine Okobi, who was tased to death in 2018 by San Mateo Sheriff's Deputies after being arrested for alleged jaywalking, though police videos showed he looked both ways before crossing the street.Members of the Okobi family will attend the vigil to celebrate the memory of Chinedu and to demand justice.Sunday, February 13, 20221 pm-2pm1400 El Camino Real, San Bruno, CA(Between Santa Helena & San Juan Ave)Masks & Social Distancing RequiredMembers of the Okobi family will be joined by community members to hold a vigil to commemorate the life of Mr. Chinedu Okobi, on the 40th anniversary of his birth. The vigil will be held at the site where Mr. Okobi was arrested for allegedly jaywalking and then tased and beaten to death by the officers. Despite Mr. Okobi being completely unarmed, and despite the District Attorney finding no evidence that Mr. Okobi "immediately assaulted" a deputy as the Sheriff's Department had falsely claimed, San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe refused to file any charges against the officers involved in the murder of Mr. Okobi. Chinedu Valentine Okobi was cherished by his family and community, who continue to demand justice for him and all other innocent people killed by police.Statement by Merrie Jo MusniMember and activist with the California Nurses Association-Merrie Jo Musni02/04/2022Statement by Amaka Okobi:My Sweet gentle Giant, Chinedu, will not be here to celebrate his 40th birthday with me. A piece of my heart is missing because five San Mateo police officers murdered him in cold blood and left him to die on the street. They did not render any CPR (as seen in their own police videos). Instead their concern was for one to ask the other if they needed water. One dismissed their crime by saying "...drugs must be running in his system, that's why he fought to the end". The toxicology report was negative for drugs and/or alcohol. The official cause of death on the death certificate reads "HOMICIDE".-Amaka Okobi02/04/2022Press ContactMerrie Jo (Jensen) Musni: (415) 246-9051Speakers:Amaka Okobi (mother of Chinedu)Ekene Okobi (sister)Merrie Jo Musni-30-PHOTO: TSB NEWS NIGERIA