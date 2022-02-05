News By Tag
HD PHYSICAL THERAPY Recognizes American Heart Month
During American Heart Month, let younger adults know they are not immune to heart disease, and that they can reduce their risk—at any age—through lifestyle changes and by managing medical conditions. The biggest part of living healthy comes down to simply making healthy choices. While you can't change things like age and family history, the good news is that even modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80 percent.
How to Take Control of Your Heart Health:
However, before getting started, you should always speak to your doctor before you change, start or stop any part of your healthcare plan, including introducing physical activity or exercise. Reading health and exercise information online may be helpful, but it cannot replace the professional diagnosis and treatment you might need from a qualified healthcare professional.
Our HDPT offices in Wakefield and Burlington have no waiting lists, are conveniently located right off major highways, have accessible hours, support Direct Access to care (NO referral necessary) and accept every health insurance plan. We are adhering to all safety recommendations and guidelines. Please visit the 'COVID-19 & Physical Therapy' webpage for even more information.
At HD Physical Therapy, we are committed to the health and happiness of our patients. Everyday we work to restore each person's maximal function with consistency and compassion. Offering distinctive, inventive and proven rehabilitation treatment, our devoted professionals strive to deliver a successful and enjoyable experience to every patient we meet. For more information about HD Physical Therapy, please visit https://www.HDPTonline.com and follow us on all social media platforms.
