News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Acts 4 Ministry Fundraiser Event March 10 At Ponte Club's La Bella Vista In Waterbury
By: Acts 4 Ministry
Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. is a charitable organization that assists individuals or families who have suddenly lost their homes to a fire, flood, or other unexpected devastation or upsetting life event. These individuals and families are invited to visit Acts 4 Ministry's 1713 Thomaston Avenue boutique shop in Waterbury to personally select, at no charge, clothing, dishes, glassware, furnishings, and items to meet other basic needs. The organization is dedicated to building relationships with people while providing them with the basics of daily living needs.
"Acts 4 Ministry," stated Acts 4 Ministry, Inc. Board of Directors Chairman John Bishop, "is proud to partner in outreach efforts with many of Greater Waterbury's fine organizations, and we are especially pleased to join forces with one of Waterbury's most well-known and highly-esteemed event destinations.
We are grateful for the repeat opportunity to work with the Ponte Club and the Club's Secretary Nick Perugini and his team. We have no doubt that they will help to make the March 10 event a great success in aiding us in fulfilling our mission to the people of our area,"
Ponte Club Secretary Nick Perugini added, "The Ponte Club has held monthly dinners for 30+ years and supported multiple organizations throughout the Waterbury area. Our mission is to help people who are helping people in the community. Acts 4 Ministry is exactly the type of organization that fulfills our mission by running these fundraisers and ultimately helping people with basic day-to-day living needs."
The Thursday, March 10th fundraiser sit-down dinner will begin with hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, followed by the service of a family-style dinner beginning with pasta Fagioli, followed by pasta with meatballs and soffritto, and the final serving will be Chicken Marsala accompanied by oven-roasted potatoes and a fresh salad. Bottles of red wine will be placed on each table.
Located at 380 Farmwood Road in Waterbury, the doors of the fundraiser's site, La Bella Vista, will open at 6:00 p.m. for a cash bar. Hot and cold hors d'oeuvres will be served at each table beginning at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will follow.
The cost for the fundraiser dinner is $35/person, a portion of which will go directly to raise funds for Acts 4 Ministry.
Reservations can be made by visiting the Acts 4 Ministry website https://www.acts4.org/
For information on Acts 4 Ministry, Inc., visit www.acts4.org, or call 203-574-2287.
Contact
Sara Elizabeth Carabetta
executivedirector@
203-574-2287
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse