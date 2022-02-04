News By Tag
RYNO Classifieds Has Teamed Up With Radford Racing School for the 2022 Racer Support Tour!
By: Ryno Classifieds
The promotion kicked off today on www.RYNO.co where every type of racer can sign up, create a profile and get his or her page ready for the voting. Whether you are racing on two wheels or four, dirt or asphalt, RYNO is all-in on building the support for your passion. It's been an exciting day here at RYNO watching the votes coming in for each of the racers.
Starting today and for the next 30 weeks, fans, friends, and family can cast their votes for their favorite racers after signing up for a free account and creating their racer profile. Vote daily for multiple racers and show the support they need to continue to push the limits each week on the track. The racer with the most votes during the week wins a $1,000 sponsorship check from RYNO. Radford Racing School will award every weekly winner a $1,000 gift certificate that can be used towards any multi-day course, drag-racing course with the 9-second upgrade or any custom program.
No need to worry about only the votes! A weekly bonus round will award a separate $1,000 sponsorship check to the racer with the most compelling story. RYNO is looking to make sure everyone that races and holds the desire for winning has the opportunity to grab the sponsorship money!
A racer with a solid support team and the passion for pushing the social-media channels to gain votes will have the opportunity to win up to $30,000 in sponsorship checks during the 30 weeks of the Racers Support Tour '22.
"I've been helping racers for over 20 years and this sponsorship program will position RYNO as the racers' classified site that cares about grassroots racers and bring excellent awareness to RYNO Classifieds' mission to bring a modern, grassroots-based online classified-ad system to racers, race teams and racing fans" said Ryan Maturski, RYNO Classifieds CEO.
"Supporting the dreams of racers is a highlight for our instructors,"
Some people think about hearts on Valentine's Day, but on February 14, 2022, RYNO will write checks to the first set of racers. The promotion concludes on September 4, 2022, with the final weekly promotion winners drawn on September 11, 2022. If you didn't get in before today, don't worry. Sign up now. You have 30 weeks to get your chance!
About RYNO Classifieds
Here at RYNO, we're fueling up for the long haul. We have over 22 years in the industry and understand what it takes to provide a safe and secure platform for motorsports and automotive enthusiasts when it comes to buying and selling online.
Our focus is on the motorsports industry, including Dirt, Drag, Oval, Road & Off-Road racing. Trailers, engines, tires, and everything in between has a place on RYNO.
We also focus on the American muscle car enthusiasts by providing a very clean approach to buying or selling online with open communication, real names, direct contact and plenty of large high-definition photos of the products listed for sale.
Whether you are a racer getting ready for the track on a Saturday night or dreaming of rolling through town in that new-to-you hot rod, we'll be there to help make that happen.
Sell your items fast at RYNO.co!
About Radford Racing School
Founded in 1968, the Radford Racing School, located in Chandler, Ariz., is the only purpose-built driver training facility for performance enthusiasts and the largest driver training center of its kind in the world. It is also the Official High Performance Driving School of Dodge SRT. The school maintains over 80 race-prepared vehicles, sedans, SUVs, and open wheel formula cars, as well as gas-powered go-karts. For more information about the school, visit RadfordRacingSchool.com (https://www.radfordracingschool.com/
Contact
Ryno Classifieds/
***@dggroupinc.com
