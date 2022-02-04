Cedric 'the Entertainer' & Tony Rock ... A night of laughter under the stars

1920x1080 Tony

-- World renowned comedian, entertainer, film and TV star Cedric 'the Entertainer' returns to Las Vegas on Friday, March 5, 2022 for an evening of comedy under the stars at The Amp at Craig Ranch, North Las Vegas' premier outdoor venue.The original 'king of comedy' will be joined by Tony Rock (Uncle Ryan from Everybody Hates Chris) who is coming off his most recent U.S. club tour.The Amp at Craig Ranch in North Las Vegas, Doors to the open-air amphitheater open at 6 pm, and the show will start at 8 pm.To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5256509/cedric-the-entertainer-north-las-vegas-the-amp-at-craig-ranchCedric the EntertainerCedric Antonio Kyles, better known by his stage name Cedric the Entertainer, is an American actor, comedian, and game show host. He hosted BET's ComicView during the 1993–94 season and Def Comedy Jam in 1995. He is best known for co-starring with Steve Harvey on The WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show, as one of the 'original kings of comedy', and for starring as Eddie Walker in Barbershop. He hosted the 12th season of the daytime version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2013–14 and starred in the TV Land original series The Soul Man, which aired from 2012 until 2016. He has also done voice work for Ice Age, the Madagascar film series, Charlotte's Web and the Planes franchise. In 2019, he received a Hollywood walk of fame star.Tony RockBorn laughing in the same Brooklyn New York Hospital where most of his seven brothers and one sister found their way into the world, Tony Rock is an American actor and stand-up comedian. The Hollywood Reporter in 2001 picked him as one of the hot young talents to come out of New York. Tony's stand-up comedy talents have been showcased on a variety of stages, including the 2006 revival of Def Comedy Jam on HBO and comedy clubs like Caroline's the Apollo, the Laugh Factory and the Comedy Store. He has also served as the host of Can You Tell? on Oxygen and Battlebots on Comedy Central. Rock has also acted in many films and series, including Everybody Hates Chris, What Goes Around Comes Around and Redemption of a Dog.JABM EnterprisesJABM Enterprises is an entertainment events company specializing in premium live performance experiences. JABM has strategically partnered with some of the most unique venues to provide patrons the getaway they need if only for a few hours of entertainment.For more information about Cedric 'the Entertainer':For more information about Tony Rock:For more information about JABM:http://www.jabment.com/https://www.facebook.com/jabmenthttps://www.instagram.com/jabment