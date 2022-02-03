News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Connecticut Children's To Benefit From Michaels Jewelers Valentine's Day Customer Events
By: Michaels Jewelers
Between February 4 and 14, Michaels Jewelers, one of Connecticut's biggest names in retail, will donate $10 from every $50+ in-store purchase to benefit patients and families at Connecticut Children's.
Additionally, Michaels Jewelers will invite purchasing customers in their stores in Bristol, Canton, Danbury, Farmington, Manchester, Meriden, Norwalk, Orange, Waterbury, and Westfield Trumbull to sign Valentine's Day cards that will be hung on the walls and windows of each store.
The signed cards will be delivered with toys by Michaels Jewelers to Connecticut Children's in Hartford on Valentine's Day, February 14.
"We are grateful for Michaels Jewelers continued support of our mission to improve the physical, emotional and social health of children across the region. The February partnership will help ensure the best care is given to our patients and their families while bringing a little joy and love this Valentine's Day," said Alyssa Horrall, Director of Corporate Relations at Connecticut Children's Foundation.
Connecticut Children's is the only health system in Connecticut dedicated exclusively to the care of children and ranked one of the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is a Magnet® designated hospital. Connecticut Children's provides more than 30 pediatric specialties along with community-based programs to uniquely care for the physical, social, and emotional needs of children. Their team of pediatric experts and care coordinators bring access to breakthrough research, advanced treatments for both rare and common diseases, and innovative health and safety programs to every child. Connecticut Children's is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to improve access to healthcare for all children through convenient locations, care alliances and partnerships.
Michaels Jewelers is a 135-year-old retail brand with 10 Connecticut stores. It was acquired in 2019 by its current president, Camile Hannoush, an experienced businessman with more than 40 years of retail jewelry store ownership and multi-store retail operations experience.
Featured brands offered in the Michaels Jewelers stores include Fana, Forevermark, Memoire, PANDORA, and the Sylvie Collection. Services offered range from watch battery replacement, watch link adjustments, appraisals, custom design, gold buying, jewelry repair & restoration, ring sizing, Rhodium plating to complimentary cleaning and inspection.
In appreciation for their service to our Country, Michaels Jewelers offers Active Duty of the U.S. Armed Forces, Military Retirees, Disabled Veterans, and Active/Retired First Responders a 10% allowance on purchases.
Michaels Jewelers store hours vary in their ten Connecticut locations. For information on locations and hours, visit https://www.michaelsjewelers.com (https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/
Media Contact
DeAnna Syner, Marketing Director
deanna@michaelsjewelers.com
413-439-2915
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 03, 2022