LKNFEST and Aloft Mooresville Host "Sing for Ella Rose"

LKNFEST and Aloft Mooresville gather residents and businesses from all over the Lake Norman and Charlotte area to support a local family.
By:
 
 
Photo by Carrie Howland Photography
MOORESVILLE, N.C. - Feb. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- On March 5, 2022 LKNFEST and the Aloft Mooresville will host "Sing for Ella Rose", a fundraising event for 5-year-old Huntersville resident, Ella Rose McKee's medical fund.

Lake Norman and Charlotte area residents will come together for an evening of food, drink and karaoke in support of the McKee Family. Guests will have the opportunity to showcase their singing talents while supporting one of their own. The evening will include raffles & prizes, a silent auction, signature cocktails and more. Appetizers will be provided by Chef Alexander Cruz, owner of Lake Norman Catering & Lake Norman Wedding Center. This event will be sponsored in part by Pure Barre Mooresville, Courtney Pruitt, Realtor, and Just Interiors.

"We are so in awe of this family's love, strength and courage. We wanted to do something to raise awareness and funds, but also something fun where the whole community can show them that they are not alone in their fight", said LKNFEST producer, Tammy Domenick.

The event will begin at 7PM at the Aloft Mooresville, 109 Alcove Rd, Mooresville, NC.

For more information or to donate a silent auction item please call 704-771-4768 or email tammy@lknfest.com

About Ella Rose and Vanishing White Matter Disease

VWM disease is a type of Leukodystrophy. Ella Rose is 1 of 300 in the world diagnosed. Ella, her 12-year-old brother, mom and dad live in Huntersville, NC. She is the only one in NC with VWM. Currently there is no cure or treatment plans for Vanishing White Matter disease and because of that all funding for a cure or medical care is privately funding or at the expense of families affected. Additional information can be found by visiting  https://www.vwmconsortium.org.

About LKNFEST

LKNFEST will be home to Runway Shows, an Expo/Pop-Up Shopping experience, presentations, demonstrations, workshops and more throughout the 4-day event. To find out how you can be a part of the LKNFEST please visit https://lknfest.com or contact info@lknfest.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

About the Aloft Mooresville

The brightest and hippest addition to the area, Aloft Mooresville/Lake Norman blends sleek design, modern style and technology for the savvy traveler. Located in the heart of Race City USA and minutes from Lake Norman, we offer easy-breezy access to business offices, fabulous restaurants, fun and unique attractions. Energize for the day in artfully designed loft-inspired rooms with an ultra-comfortable signature bed, rainforest showers and Keurig coffee makers. Find sanctuary in the vibrant settings where you can easily transition between work and play. Stay on the right track with a breakfast pot or grab-and-go meal at Re:fuel, where fresh, fast and flavour captures your attention. Energy flows and personalities mingle in the vibrant social scene of our Re:mix lounge, featuring scheduled live music and signature craft cocktails at WXYZ Bar.

Media Contact
LKNFEST
info@lknfest.com
332-223-5220
End
Email:***@lknfest.com Email Verified
