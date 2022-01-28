News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
KDI's Foundation Gives Back to the Community in a Big Way
Organization Contributes Over $75,000 to Three Local Charities
By: KDI Cares Foundation
"We are so happy to be able to give back to our community, especially after this past year. So, many organizations saw fewer donations due to the pandemic," said Rick Salcedo, President/CEO of KDI Office Technology. "I can't thank our team enough for their generosity. Year-after-year we ask for their contributions - not only financial but also the donation of their time. I am very proud of what we can do when we pull together. Their generosity and kindness is immeasurable."
Pink Ball Golf Tournament
In the fall, KDI Office Technology, through their non-profit, KDI Cares Foundation (https://www.kdi-
"The American Cancer Society is incredibly grateful to have KDI as a Flagship partner of our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer program in Greater Philadelphia, not only in 2021, but over the last 4 years," said Alex Basseches, Senior Corporate Relations Manager for American Cancer Society, Inc.'s Northeast Region. "During that span they've contributed more than $230,000 and their generosity has helped ACS make an impact in the fight against cancer. It's partners like KDI who enable us to invest more than $69 million in breast cancer research, educate people with information to navigate their cancer journey, advocate for increased access to care like screening services, and expand patient services."
The Pink Ball golf Outing honors the memory and legacy of Rick Salcedo's brother-in-law, Tom Germanovich. This annual event was also created to bring awareness to male breast cancer and to encourage both men and women to get annually checked. KDI Cares Foundation is in the process of planning its fourth Annual Pink Ball Golf Outing which will be held on September 22, 2022.
4th Annual Jaws Holiday Bike Drive
In December, KDI Cares Foundation supported the local youth through Ron Jaworski's 4th Annual Jaws Holiday Bike Drive as a $2500 Silver Bell Sponsor. Through this sponsorship designation, 25 bikes, 25 locks, and 25 helmets were donated. Over the past four years, Jaws Youth Playbook has given away over 1,000 bikes to underserved children during the holiday season.
In a letter to Rick Salcedo (https://www.kdi-
Giving Back to a Family In Need
For six years, KDI Office Technology has teamed up with its employees to support a local family in need over the holidays. Late December, they worked with Stars and stripes, Bars and Pipes, a non-profit organization out of Holmes, PA who is very active in the local community and focuses on helping veterans and first responders. A local 15-year Army veteran named Pete and his three boys were selected for KDI's charitable giving endeavor. The veteran and his family had been hit with a string of very bad luck, losing everything but the clothes on their back. KDI was touched by Pete's story. $3000 was raised through the company's annual holiday party via highly coveted raffle baskets and 50/50 sales. Additionally winter clothes and jackets were collected and presented.
"From one of his children being a victim of a violent crime, to Pete being in terrible motorcycle accident and out of work during a long recovery, to their home being flooded by Hurricane Ida, and the entire family also being infected with Covid-19, the heartache was more than any one family should ever have to bear," said Crystal Manning, who sits on the KDI Cares Foundation board. "The club's members were even more touched that we were able to help one of their own," said Manning. KDI was presented with a certificate to show their appreciation for adopting a veteran and his family during the holiday season.
- -
ABOUT KDI CARES FOUNDTION
KDI Cares Foundation, the non-profit arm of KDI Office Technology, was created to assist local, charitable organizations in raising funds to support their causes through internal and external fundraisers, drives, raffles, auctions, and events. The organization raises money for the local community.
KDI Cares Foundation is an American Cancer Society Flagship Sponsor for their dedication to their organization. Since the fall of 2018, the Foundation has donated more than $230,000.00 to the cause. www.kdi-inc.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse