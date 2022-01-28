News By Tag
MIPAD Connects Black History Month in USA to Black History Celebrations Worldwide
Black History is celebrated every month somewhere around the world.
By: MIPAD
"When you take a global worldview, you discover every month of the year, someone – somewhere is learning and celebrating Black History; not just in February," said Kamil Olufowobi – CEO, MIPAD. "Black History Month in the United States is a dynamic time, but our history cannot be contained in a month. We invite our brothers and sisters in the United States to join other global celebrations of Black History throughout the year."
What began as a week-long celebration led by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH®) officially became Black History Month in 1986 via a Joint Resolution of Congress and subsequent Presidential Proclamation. The celebration centered on the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass in the month of February.
Olufowobi continued, "Carter G. Woodson, ASALH® and many others fought hard for official recognition of Black History Month in the United States. However, every year – along with the celebratory events – comes the question: Why is Black History given the shortest month of the year?" Yes, let's celebrate every day in February. Let's also join the Global African Diaspora in celebrating Black History every month of the year."
Global Black History Celebrations:
January 24th – UNESCO World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture
February – United States, Canada, Germany
March – International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade
April – Honduras
May – Colombia, Panama, African Union (Africa Day)
June – Peru, China (Beijing Africa Week), United Kingdom (Windrush Day), United States (Juneteenth)
July – Australia
August – Costa Rica
September – International Decade for People of African Descent at United Nations General Assembly
October – United Kingdom, Netherlands
November – Argentina, Brazil
December – Kwanza
In the month of February, MIPAD will share thoughts on Black History Month from members of the African Diaspora around the world. After February, MIPAD will share Black History celebrations around the world with unique touchpoints to the United States. These opportunities will be shared via the MIPAD Blog, social media channels, and media partners.
During the 2022 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) MIPAD will share how Black History is celebrated around the world with UNGA attendees.
International Decade for People of African Descent
Proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 68/237 (http://undocs.org/
MIPAD is the United Nations designated organization to recognize and celebrate people of African Descent during the International Decade for People of African Descent. Each year, MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world. Past honorees span media, government, sports, tech, non-profit, and business. These MIPAD Honorees gather for a week-long training and networking conference coinciding with UNGA.
Visit https://www.mipad.org/
brandon@mipad.org
