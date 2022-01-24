Opening Tonight SFBATCO's Award-Winning I, Too, Sing America @ Brava Theater Center San Francisco

In a class of its own, the show for all audiences ready for a soulful symphony of poetry, music, and movement that is I, TOO, SING AMERICA. It delivers more than inspiration with the vibrant work of Langston Hughes, Frances Chung, and Vince Gotera.

By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz