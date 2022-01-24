 
Opening Tonight SFBATCO's Award-Winning I, Too, Sing America @ Brava Theater Center San Francisco

In a class of its own, the show for all audiences ready for a soulful symphony of poetry, music, and movement that is I, TOO, SING AMERICA. It delivers more than inspiration with the vibrant work of Langston Hughes, Frances Chung, and Vince Gotera.
By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 28, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY

SFBATCO

"I, TOO, SING AMERICA "
OPENING NIGHT TONIGHT 8 P.M.
JANUARY 28, 2022 @ BRAVA THEATER
WITH COVID-19 PROTOCOLS Observed

WHO:          Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. Broadway actor and founder of San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO), I, TOO, SING AMERICA Creative Leads: Othello Jefferson, Jamie Yuen-Shore, Christine Chung, Jamie Zimmer; SFBATCO Board members: Mecca Billings (President and Chair), Elisabeth Roberts (Co-Chair), Joanne Cohen (Secretary), Lillian Kim Murphy (Treasurer), Brian Bell, Nicola Bosco-Alvarez, Theo Ellington, Kendall Luck Laidlaw, Martina Rogers, Kate Stoia.

WHAT:          I, TOO, SING AMERICA, Production runs 90 minutes.

In the News:

Broadway World
https://www.broadwayworld.com/san-francisco/article/SFBATCO-Presents-Award-Winning-Play-I-TOO-SING-AMERICA-20220124

WHERE:       Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th St., San Francisco, CA 94110

WHEN:          8 p.m., January 28th-Opening Night with production run of Thursday- Sundays with closing performance February 13, 2022

WHY:          The award-winning show I, TOO, SING AMERICA spans Chinese New Year into Black History Month and is worthy of note.  From Direction, Writing, and Cast, I, TOO SING AMERICA presents a resilient, positive, and uplifting BIPOC narrative.  Creative leads are two Asian American women and an African American male.

There's more than meets the eye as I, TOO, SING AMERICA's content and production speaks to #STOPASIANHATE  #BLACKLIVESMATTER  #ALLLIVESMATTER as everyone will feel affirmed and encouraged in a glorious 90-Minute celebration of resilient humanity.

Visit www.sfbatco.org for ticket details and more information.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

I, Too, Sing America (https://www.sfbatco.org/itsa-2022) brings the poetry of great American authors such as Langston Hughes, Frances Chung, and Vince Gotera to life through original music and contemporary dance. The show celebrates the diversity of BIPOC American experiences and features an ensemble of 20 local performers. I, Too, Sing America was initially produced in 2018 & 2019 to sold-out audiences and garnered three Theatre Bay Area Awards including Best Musical, Outstanding Direction, and Outstanding Choreography. The show is conceived, composed and music directed by Othello Jefferson, directed by Jamie Yuen-Shore, with movement direction by Christine Chung.

ABOUT SFBATCO

SFBATCO, a Black, LatinE, & Asian led non-profit organization, produces compelling theater that builds community, fosters cross-cultural dialogue, promotes social justice and authentically reflects the experiences of communities of color and LGBTQIA+ people. Our theatrical productions address social justice issues from an intersectional perspective and present affirmative non-stereotypical representations of individuals and communities who are feared or ostracized for their gender, race, religion, sexual preference, socio-economic or immigration status.

