Opening Tonight SFBATCO's Award-Winning I, Too, Sing America @ Brava Theater Center San Francisco
In a class of its own, the show for all audiences ready for a soulful symphony of poetry, music, and movement that is I, TOO, SING AMERICA. It delivers more than inspiration with the vibrant work of Langston Hughes, Frances Chung, and Vince Gotera.
By: Wright Enterprises www.wrightnow.biz
MEDIA ADVISORY
SFBATCO
"I, TOO, SING AMERICA "
OPENING NIGHT TONIGHT 8 P.M.
JANUARY 28, 2022 @ BRAVA THEATER
WITH COVID-19 PROTOCOLS Observed
WHO: Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. Broadway actor and founder of San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO), I, TOO, SING AMERICA Creative Leads: Othello Jefferson, Jamie Yuen-Shore, Christine Chung, Jamie Zimmer; SFBATCO Board members: Mecca Billings (President and Chair), Elisabeth Roberts (Co-Chair), Joanne Cohen (Secretary), Lillian Kim Murphy (Treasurer), Brian Bell, Nicola Bosco-Alvarez, Theo Ellington, Kendall Luck Laidlaw, Martina Rogers, Kate Stoia.
WHAT: I, TOO, SING AMERICA, Production runs 90 minutes.
In the News:
Broadway World
https://www.broadwayworld.com/
WHERE: Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th St., San Francisco, CA 94110
WHEN: 8 p.m., January 28th-Opening Night with production run of Thursday- Sundays with closing performance February 13, 2022
WHY: The award-winning show I, TOO, SING AMERICA spans Chinese New Year into Black History Month and is worthy of note. From Direction, Writing, and Cast, I, TOO SING AMERICA presents a resilient, positive, and uplifting BIPOC narrative. Creative leads are two Asian American women and an African American male.
There's more than meets the eye as I, TOO, SING AMERICA's content and production speaks to #STOPASIANHATE #BLACKLIVESMATTER #ALLLIVESMATTER as everyone will feel affirmed and encouraged in a glorious 90-Minute celebration of resilient humanity.
Visit www.sfbatco.org for ticket details and more information.
ABOUT THE SHOW:
I, Too, Sing America (https://www.sfbatco.org/
ABOUT SFBATCO
SFBATCO, a Black, LatinE, & Asian led non-profit organization, produces compelling theater that builds community, fosters cross-cultural dialogue, promotes social justice and authentically reflects the experiences of communities of color and LGBTQIA+ people. Our theatrical productions address social justice issues from an intersectional perspective and present affirmative non-stereotypical representations of individuals and communities who are feared or ostracized for their gender, race, religion, sexual preference, socio-economic or immigration status.
Contact
Wright Enterprises, www.wrightnow.biz
***@wrightnow.biz
