Opening Tonight SFBATCO's Award-Winning I, Too, Sing America @ Brava Theater Center San Francisco

In a class of its own, the show for all audiences ready for a soulful symphony of poetry, music, and movement that is I, TOO, SING AMERICA. It delivers more than inspiration with the vibrant work of Langston Hughes, Frances Chung, and Vince Gotera.

SFBATCO I, TOO, SING AMERICA OPENS TONIGHT @BRAVA

-- POSTED COURTESY OF WRIGHT ENTERPRISES SAN FRANCISCO~DALLAS COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT~~~Broadway actor and founder of San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company (SFBATCO)SFBATCO Board members:(President and Chair),(Co-Chair),(Secretary),(Treasurer),Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th St., San Francisco, CA 941108 p.m., January 28-Opening Night with production run of Thursday- Sundays with closing performance February 13, 2022The award-winning show I, TOO, SING AMERICA spans Chinese New Year into Black History Month and is worthy of note. From Direction, Writing, and Cast, I, TOO SING AMERICA presents a resilient, positive, and uplifting BIPOC narrative. Creative leads are two Asian American women and an African American male.There's more than meets the eye as I, TOO, SING AMERICA's content and production speaks to #STOPASIANHATE #BLACKLIVESMATTER #ALLLIVESMATTER as everyone will feel affirmed and encouraged in a glorious 90-Minute celebration of resilient humanity.Visit www.sfbatco.org for ticket details and more information. https://www.sfbatco.org/ itsa-2022 ) brings the poetry of great American authors such as Langston Hughes, Frances Chung, and Vince Gotera to life through original music and contemporary dance. The show celebrates the diversity of BIPOC American experiences and features an ensemble of 20 local performers.was initially produced in 2018 & 2019 to sold-out audiences and garnered three Theatre Bay Area Awards including Best Musical, Outstanding Direction, and Outstanding Choreography. The show is conceived, composed and music directed by, directed by, with movement direction bySFBATCO, a Black, LatinE, & Asian led non-profit organization, produces compelling theater that builds community, fosters cross-cultural dialogue, promotes social justice and authentically reflects the experiences of communities of color and LGBTQIA+ people. Our theatrical productions address social justice issues from an intersectional perspective and present affirmative non-stereotypical representations of individuals and communities who are feared or ostracized for their gender, race, religion, sexual preference, socio-economic or immigration status.