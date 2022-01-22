Kitchener Boxers Fight Through Covid

Six hundred and twenty-one days of modified training, perseverance, teamwork, and hope culminated in a return to the ring for the Team Destiny Elite Fighters.

-- Over the last two-years, Syd Vanderpool has been quietly building a stable of elite world-class fighters; one that is composed of a 2x Olympian, multiple Canadian National Champions, and Provincial Champions. Diligently working day in and day out, Vanderpool and his team have built a program that is sure to take Team Destiny boxers all the way to the top of both the amateur and the professional fight game.Six hundred and twenty-one days of modified training, perseverance, teamwork, and hope culminated in a return to the ring for the Team Destiny Elite Fighters that can only be described using one word - monumental.Syd Vanderpool is a veteran of the fight-game himself. As a former number 1 world ranked professional boxer, he knows what it takes to be the best in the world and is passing it onto the next generation of fighters who have gathered in Kitchener, Ontario. In fact, his current stable of fighters have each chosen to go all-in and relocate to Kitchener to train with Vanderpool.Following a summer of training, four of Vanderpool's boxers were selected to attend a talent identification camp at the National Training Centre located in Montreal Quebec this past November 2021. Canadian National Champion Kaitlyn Clark, as well as Jordyn Konrad and Scarlett Delgado, participated in the 10-day camp which brought together the best boxers in the country to demonstrate their skills to the Boxing Canada National Team Coaching delegation. Following the camp, four of the Kitchener-based fighters have been identified as athletes to develop for the upcoming Olympic Games in 2024.Just a few days after returning home from the National ID Camp, Clark, Konrad, and Delgado were on a plane flying to Poland to square off against the Polish National Team on National Television. Being broadcasted to millions of people in Poland and around the world, the Suzuki Boxing Night 10 saw all three women compete in world-class bouts against the best Poland had to offer.Canadian National Champion Kaitlyn Clark went toe-to-toe for three rounds with 2x World Championship Medalist, 3x European Championship Medalist, and 11x Polish National Champion, Agata Kaczmarska. A back-and-forth battle to kick off the nationally televised event had viewers hooked from the walk out. Up next, Scarlett Delgado had a fiery battle against 7x Polish National Champion and World Silver Medalist, Sandra Kruk that had the crowd in awe as both fighters displayed world-class skills from start to finish. Closing out Team Destiny's night was Jordyn Konrad who took on Polish National Champion Wiktoria Ragalinska in a fight that stole the night. Konrad pushed a blistering pace from the first bell and didn't relent until her hand was raised in victory.Derek Kubicki, owner of Iron Lady Management, played a major role in getting Vanderpool and his three boxers over to Poland to display their skills on a world stage; and his efforts did not disappoint. Kubicki echoed the commentators of the event by praising Clark, Konrad, and Delgado on each of their performances stating, "the intensity, confidence, and focus that each boxer brought to the ring set the stage for the night." As for why Kubicki, and his firm Irong Lady Management, is so passionate about helping Olympic prospects gain experience he adds, "giving boxers the opportunity to put their skills on display in front of the world on an event like Suzuki Boxing Night is a key factor in helping these athletes succeed at the Olympic level and at the world-class professional level."After an amazing experience overseas and their first event since the initial lockdown in March 2020, each fighter was right back in the gym beginning to work towards the next events. Fights are scheduled in the United States both in January and February.