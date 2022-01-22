Home Helpers San Mateo Receives 2021 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award

Home Helpers of San Mateo County announced today that it received the distinguished Best of Home Care –Leader in Experience Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care.

-- Home Helpers of San Mateo County announced today that it received the distinguished Best of Home Care –Leader in Experience Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care. This is the seventh year in a row that Home Helpers of San Mateo has received this prestigious award. The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 15 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Home Helpers San Mateo is now ranked among the top 4-5% of home care providers participating in the Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program. Home Helpers of San Mateo is the only agency in California to win this award seven years in a row, and is only one of five to win it Nationally.This accomplishment demonstrates Home Helpers San Mateo's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Home Helpers San Mateo's clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Home Helpers San Mateo received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, and client/caregiver compatibility. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Home Helpers San Mateo management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible."We are the only California Homecare agency to receive the Leader in Excellence Award seven years in a row. This is a reflection of our unyielding dedication to providing the highest quality care in the industry," says Mitch Williams CEO and Owner of Home Helpers of San Mateo County.The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider."Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to reach their goals and deliver the best home care possible," says Erik Madsen, CEO and founder of Home Care Pulse. "We are happy to recognize Home Helpers of San Mateo as a Leader in Excellence. We've been impressed by their commitment to their clients and caregivers, as well as the quality of the overall care they provide. They really stand out in their market as a top home care provider."To find out more about Home Helpers San Mateo's commitment to excellence, please visit www.Home Helpershomecare.com/sanmateo or call (650) 532-3122.