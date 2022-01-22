News By Tag
The City Tutors Partners with Bloomberg LP to Deliver Free Professional Mentorship
By: The City Tutors and Y Communicate
"Partnering with Bloomberg, who is committed to the type of work and vision we do, is amazing. As a CUNY graduate myself, I appreciate how genuine and excited Bloomberg is in marshalling its resources, clients, company partners, and one-on-one attention for the benefit of our mentees, most of whom are current CUNY students. Few companies in New York City can provide what Bloomberg does. The main goal of this partnership is to grow access to crucial professional development for communities that often don't know where to start in their professional journey. We look forward to growing our relationship as we serve more communities across NYC," said Garri Rivkin, Executive Director.
Bloomberg joins Sidley Austin LLP, Citi, Shearman & Sterling, Riskified, and ViacomCBS as some of the major corporate partners who have collaborated with The City Tutors in this effort. In addition to providing professional mentors for one-on-one sessions, Bloomberg is hosting free professional workshops for CUNY students in The City Tutors' City Mentors program including an upcoming Pathways to Careers in Finance workshop, in partnership with investment firm Citadel later this month.
"At Bloomberg, we're committed to expanding access to opportunity in the fields of finance, data, technology and news by providing guidance and mentorship for students from historically underrepresented communities. City Tutors makes it easy to connect with talented local students in the City that we call home," said Nancy Cutler, head of Corporate Philanthropy for the US, Canada and Latin America at Bloomberg.
Undergraduate students from the City University of New York (CUNY) system including City College of New York (CCNY – MN), Lehman College (BX), Kingsborough Community College (BK), and the College of Staten Island (SI) utilize The City Mentors Program to obtain meaningful career advice and establish industry expert connections. For 85% of mentees, the City Mentors Program is their first opportunity to work with a mentor. For 65% of mentees, this is their first time using any type of professional development services. For them, The City Tutors is the first point of contact for professional development.
"The City Tutors partners with some of the biggest institutions in the world across all industry sectors - finance, legal, healthcare, among others," commented KBBC student Shaan Jaffar. "It doesn't matter who you are or what your interest is. You can aspire to be a financial analyst, a physician, or a showbiz movie director, The City Tutors has someone here for you."
The City Tutors' City Mentors Program now serves over 80% of all community and senior colleges within CUNY. Since mid-March 2020, the program facilitated 1770 mentorships and over 3500 sessions. The City Mentors Program offers access to networking events and a self-paced mentoring program. Mentees commit session by session. Typically, sessions are 30 minutes to an hour, scheduled at a time convenient for both parties, and all sessions are done remotely. Mentees can use the service as often as they'd like. This program is great for those looking to learn more about different areas within an industry, meet professionals at different seniority levels, and explore different interests across industries.
"Through the City Mentors Program and their established partnerships, Lehman College students have received targeted career guidance from professionals within their chosen fields by establishing meaningful relationships to explore their options helping them to achieve their desired career goals," added Lehman College Career Advisor, Navisha Maharaj.
# # #
ABOUT THE CITY TUTORS: The City Tutors (CT) (https://www.thecitytutors.org/
About Bloomberg
Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: using technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/
BLOOMBERG CONTACT
Evelyn Erskine
Bloomberg
eerskine@bloomberg.net
Contact
Yesenia Reinoso
Y Communicate
***@yeseniareinoso.com
