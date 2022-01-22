News By Tag
fyxify to Showcase it's SMART Home Service Solutions at the AHR Expo 2022 Las Vegas, NV 1/31 - 2/3
Visit Booth #C05644 to see fyxify's SMART Home Service Solutions suite portyl®: office management, A.I., consumer and contractor mobile apps.
By: fyxify, LLC.
"As a new technology leader in the home services sector, fyxify is excited to demo its SMART office management, marketplace, and the industry's first mobile Artificial Learning Intelligence, or A.L.I for short at AHR Expo 2022," said Darren Dixon, President of fyxify, LLC. "fyxify's SMART software is the only solution on the market that helps home service companies make money while delivering an unmatched customer experience."
Being showcased at Booth #C05644 are:
fyxify portyl® — Built from the ground up to help home service businesses save time, money, and headaches as they grow, portyl® optimizes every step of the service and sales process— from requesting service and replacement quotes, all the way through to invoicing, payments, and even getting the next maintenance visit.
fyxify Mobile Performance Optimization — Mobile Performance Optimization, powered by Artificial Learning Intelligence technology, uses a proprietary mix of diagnostic processes to determine the current operating condition and efficiency of a residential HVAC system and analyses all impacting external factors, identifying every potential improvement opportunity and then delivers the information back to the homeowner to take action.
fyxify On-demand Marketplace®
fyxify Direct Connect Consumer App — fyxify's consumer app provides your customers a live marketplace, the first on-demand consumer-facing technology designed to provide faster and more productive service, think "Uber" for HVAC.
fyxify portyl® is designed to help essential home service companies achieve three main goals: to improve sales; deliver a high-class experience for all your customers, and to streamline operations: All-in-one SaaS Platform - Built for Growth; Built-in Optimization - Increase Profitability;
About fyxify
fyxify, develops software, A.I., and mobile apps designed to solve operational and sales challenges for the home service industry. Its core offering, portyl® is the only software designed to make you money, not cost you money. By incorporating automated, interactive sales experiences, businesses will see an increase in replacement conversions and higher transactional revenue.
Fyxify, LLC. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. For more information, visit https://www.fyxify.pro
Media Contact
B. Singh
C.M.O
fyxify, LLC.
bsingh@teamfyxify.com
