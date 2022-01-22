 
fyxify to Showcase it's SMART Home Service Solutions at the AHR Expo 2022 Las Vegas, NV 1/31 - 2/3

Visit Booth #C05644 to see fyxify's SMART Home Service Solutions suite portyl®: office management, A.I., consumer and contractor mobile apps.
By: fyxify, LLC.
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Jan. 27, 2022 - PRLog -- fyxify, LLC, a provider of SMART Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for home service companies will showcase its portyl® platform, Mobile Performance Optimization, and On-demand Marketplace®, solutions at the AHR Expo 2022, being held January 31- February 2, at the Las Vegas Convention Center Las Vegas, NV.

"As a new technology leader in the home services sector, fyxify is excited to demo its SMART office management, marketplace, and the industry's first mobile Artificial Learning Intelligence, or A.L.I for short at AHR Expo 2022," said Darren Dixon, President of fyxify, LLC. "fyxify's SMART software is the only solution on the market that helps home service companies make money while delivering an unmatched customer experience."

Being showcased at Booth #C05644 are:

fyxify portyl® — Built from the ground up to help home service businesses save time, money, and headaches as they grow, portyl® optimizes every step of the service and sales process— from requesting service and replacement quotes, all the way through to invoicing, payments, and even getting the next maintenance visit.

fyxify Mobile Performance Optimization  — Mobile Performance Optimization, powered by Artificial Learning Intelligence technology, uses a proprietary mix of diagnostic processes to determine the current operating condition and efficiency of a residential HVAC system and analyses all impacting external factors, identifying every potential improvement opportunity and then delivers the information back to the homeowner to take action.

fyxify On-demand Marketplace® — With the fyxify marketplace®, your customers get a private channel to book your service technicians in real-time. Give your customers a simple, Direct Connect platform to maximize your service schedule. Customers can now book your service technicians that are the closest and most qualified to fix their problem.

fyxify Direct Connect Consumer App — fyxify's consumer app provides your customers a live marketplace, the first on-demand consumer-facing technology designed to provide faster and more productive service, think "Uber" for HVAC.

fyxify portyl® is designed to help essential home service companies achieve three main goals: to improve sales; deliver a high-class experience for all your customers, and to streamline operations: All-in-one SaaS Platform - Built for Growth; Built-in Optimization - Increase Profitability; and, Streamline Operations - Complete More Jobs & Get Paid Faster. According to ACHR News, "For the contractor, apps like fyxify take the place of existing operating software that works to streamline management and keep the user interface intuitive."

About fyxify

fyxify, develops software, A.I., and mobile apps designed to solve operational and sales challenges for the home service industry. Its core offering, portyl® is the only software designed to make you money, not cost you money. By incorporating automated, interactive sales experiences, businesses will see an increase in replacement conversions and higher transactional revenue.

Fyxify, LLC. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. For more information, visit https://www.fyxify.pro

Media Contact
B. Singh
C.M.O
fyxify, LLC.
bsingh@teamfyxify.com
Email:***@teamfyxify.com Email Verified
