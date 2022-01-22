News By Tag
Dr. Maiysha Clairborne: 3 Steps To Master Your Mind With NLP
By: Mind ReMapping Academy
In my work as a Master Practitioner of NLP (neuro linguistic programming)
Get Clear On What's Important To You.
This may seem obvious, but I have talked to countless students and clients who are fuzzy on what they actually want in their relationships, career, and family. When you are unclear about what you want, you send mixed signals to your unconscious mind, and that results in mixed results coming back to you. Here is a simple exercise to do:
Start Doing the Work of Personal Transformation
People who manifest things don't just "wake up like this". They have done years of work to remove the baggage that holds them back. If you want to become a master manifester, you need to be willing to do the same. Personal transformation is a journey and fortunately with tools like NLP Coaching and Mind ReMapping, you can move along faster in that journey than those who have done the work in the past. The most important thing to understand is that while reading self help books, affirmations and journaling are tools that give you a deeper insight into your thoughts, you will only get so far with these methods alone. People who achieve mastery at their mindset work with someone to go through a personal transformation process and let go of their old anger, sadness, fear, hurt, guilt and shame. They work with a guide that helps them remap their negative thoughts and limiting beliefs. And the work with a coach that helps them clarify their goals and install them in the future in a way that has them truly manifest.
This happened with one of my clients who after doing NLP coaching together declared a goal of an additional $250 in consulting contracts within the next year. She achieved that goal in 6 weeks. That's how powerful the NLP mind can be.
If You Want to Achieve Mastery, Become a Certified NLP Practitioner
The best way to achieve mastery is to model it. If you want to not only remap your mind but also have the tools to be able to implement anytime anywhere and in any area of life, you need to become an NLP practitioner and get certified in neurolinguistic programming.
What this will do is give you the "how to" of the law of attraction; the "how to" of effective communication. It will give you the language of empowerment and the language of influence. And you will have control of your mind at a level above most people in the world today.
Self mastery is a process and mind mastery is the first step. You first need to be clear about what's important to you and create actions that are aligned with that. You want to find someone to work with to remove old baggage of negative thinking and negative emotions. And finally, if you want to achieve mastery for a lifetime, you will want to take an nlp training and become nlp certified practitioner. This means you have the tools to make your life better and help others in the process of becoming better.
To learn more about the NLP training, and how to become an NLP Practitioner or to learn more about the mind remapping personal transformation process, visit www.mindremappingacademy.com
