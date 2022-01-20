News By Tag
Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc., Data Breach Prompts Investigation into Possible Class Action Lawsuit
The Law Firm of Console & Associates, P.C. Is Investigating a Potential Class Action Lawsuit Following the Major Data Breach at Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc.
A data breach occurs when an unauthorized party gains access to consumer data, usually by hacking into a company's servers. While not all data breaches result in the information obtained being used for criminal purposes, that is the concern because there is no way to be sure what a hacker plans to do with the information in their possession. Certainly, one of the most common reasons hackers seek consumer data is to commit identity theft or sell the information to another party who intends to steal consumers' identity.
News of this data breach is recent, and an investigation into its causes is ongoing. However, the breach raises serious concerns about Memorial Health System's efforts to keep consumer data secure from cyber threats. If it turns out that Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc. negligently handled consumer data leading up to the breach or failed to provide the necessary security measures, affected parties may be eligible for financial compensation.
Attorney Richard Console explains, "It's easy to place all the blame for a data breach on the person who hacks into an organization's system; however, this ignores the legal and moral obligation that these companies owe to customers. When someone gives a company their business, they trust that the information in the organization's possession will remain private—and out of the hands of criminals. While protecting consumer data requires a business to undergo some effort and expense, in our current environment of widespread hacking, this is a cost of doing business that all organizations must take seriously."
According to the most recent data breach letter issued by Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc., on October 2, 2020, the company detected that it was the target of a cybersecurity attack. Rockingham Mutual Group did not elaborate on the nature or cause of the cyberattack. However, through a subsequent investigation, the company learned the unauthorized party gained access to some of the company's electronic files containing the full names, mailing addresses, birthdates, and Social Security numbers of 52,564 individuals.
More recently, Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc. distributed written notice to all affected parties, informing them of the breach and what they can do to protect themselves. While Rockingham Mutual Group says there is no indication that the unauthorized party used any of the compromised consumer data or intends to do so, the company encouraged those who received a data breach letter to keep a lookout for signs of identity theft by closely monitoring their online accounts and credit reports.
Those receiving a data breach letter from Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc. should take the following steps to protect themselves:
1.) Carefully review the letter sent by Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc.;
2.) Retain a copy of the data breach notification letter;
3.) Enroll in the free credit monitoring service provided by Rockingham Mutual Group, Inc.;
4.) Change all passwords and security questions to online accounts;
5.) Frequently review all credit card and bank account statements for any signs of fraud or unauthorized activity;
6.) Monitor credit reports for any unexpected changes or signs of identity theft;
7.) Contact a credit bureau to request a temporary fraud alert; and
8.) Notify all banks and credit card companies of the data breach.
