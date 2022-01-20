News By Tag
MEDIA ADVISORY: 2021 MBMA Annual Report Available for Building Design and Construction Profession
By: MBMA
This year's annual report focuses on the importance of education in metal building design and construction and how MBMA and its members are meeting the challenges of keeping the workforce engaged and informed. It also celebrates the association's 65th anniversary in 2021 and highlights MBMA's many accomplishments throughout history.
"2021 has had it all: important achievements, difficult challenges and a historic celebration for MBMA," says MBMA Chair Greg Pasley. "We've had to work with the lingering effects of the pandemic, as well as high demand for our buildings and continuing supply chain issues. Over the course of the year, though, MBMA has displayed industry leadership across the board. This includes serving as an advocate for our members, reaching out to steel suppliers and government officials, promoting the industry and providing top-notch educational resources."
The 2021 MBMA Annual Report offers valuable information for anyone who works with metal building systems, has an interest in metal buildings or is involved in the low-rise commercial building market. Its contents include:
"MBMA's 65th anniversary took place during one of its most challenging and yet most rewarding years, as we transitioned from doing everything online to being back in person," adds Tony Bouquot, MBMA general manager. "This year's annual report is a testament to what we've been able to do in 2021 and over the course of our history as the leader in the metal building systems industry. We are proud to cap off this monumental year with our inaugural student design contest, the results of which will be announced in early 2022."
MBMA's membership includes 38 Building Systems members and 65 Associate members. Member companies account for over 28,000 building projects each year, comprising a substantial share of the total low-rise construction market in the United States.
MBMA provides engineering leadership throughout North America, working with major universities and engineering schools, as well as with code officials and other organizations. MBMA's completed and ongoing research improves the performance, efficiency and quality of metal building systems and impacts the entire building industry.
Download the 2021 MBMA Annual Report at www.mbma.com/
Contact
Tony Bouquot
***@mbma.com
