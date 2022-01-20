 
MEDIA ADVISORY: 2021 MBMA Annual Report Available for Building Design and Construction Profession

By: MBMA
 
 
2021 Annual Report Cover
CLEVELAND - Jan. 25, 2022 - PRLog -- www.mbma.com: The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) has released its 2021 MBMA Annual Report, "Forging the Future of Metal Building Systems Through Education." It is available for free download at www.mbma.com/Annual_Reports.html. Additionally, MBMA has released a video overview of the 2021 Annual Report on its YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/mbmamedia.

This year's annual report focuses on the importance of education in metal building design and construction and how MBMA and its members are meeting the challenges of keeping the workforce engaged and informed. It also celebrates the association's 65th anniversary in 2021 and highlights MBMA's many accomplishments throughout history.

"2021 has had it all: important achievements, difficult challenges and a historic celebration for MBMA," says MBMA Chair Greg Pasley. "We've had to work with the lingering effects of the pandemic, as well as high demand for our buildings and continuing supply chain issues. Over the course of the year, though, MBMA has displayed industry leadership across the board. This includes serving as an advocate for our members, reaching out to steel suppliers and government officials, promoting the industry and providing top-notch educational resources."

The 2021 MBMA Annual Report offers valuable information for anyone who works with metal building systems, has an interest in metal buildings or is involved in the low-rise commercial building market. Its contents include:
  • Management perspective and a message from Chair Greg Pasley
  • A historical timeline of achievements since MBMA's founding in 1956
  • The Architect Committee's report focusing on the inaugural Student Design Competition, which will award $15,000 in prizes, as well as its outreach initiatives to influence architects and designers
  • Additional information from the Education Committee on the design competition, as well as insights about the Architectural Faculty Workshop held in August and the latest award-winning online courses from MBMA
  • Updates on work to promote accreditation for both metal building manufacturers (AC472) and metal building erectors (AC478)
  • Efforts to enhance current energy codes and educate members, builders, architects and specifiers on best practices and how to apply them, including the latest on whole-building air-leakage testing
  • Sustainability resources for the entire design and construction community, including updates to metal building environmental product declarations (EPDs), life cycle analysis (LCA) and life cycle inventory (LCI) reports
  • Fire protection and insurance work to ensure safe, code-compliant and insurable metal buildings, including enhanced UL-rated assemblies
  • Initiatives to promote safety in the workplace while meeting the ongoing challenges of the pandemic
  • Industry-leading research and technical initiatives such as work on the AISC Design Guide 4 + 16, which deals with end-plate connections
  • "Anatomy of a Metal Building System," a diagram that details the various parts of a metal building

"MBMA's 65th anniversary took place during one of its most challenging and yet most rewarding years, as we transitioned from doing everything online to being back in person," adds Tony Bouquot, MBMA general manager. "This year's annual report is a testament to what we've been able to do in 2021 and over the course of our history as the leader in the metal building systems industry. We are proud to cap off this monumental year with our inaugural student design contest, the results of which will be announced in early 2022."

MBMA's membership includes 38 Building Systems members and 65 Associate members. Member companies account for over 28,000 building projects each year, comprising a substantial share of the total low-rise construction market in the United States.

MBMA provides engineering leadership throughout North America, working with major universities and engineering schools, as well as with code officials and other organizations. MBMA's completed and ongoing research improves the performance, efficiency and quality of metal building systems and impacts the entire building industry.

Download the 2021 MBMA Annual Report at www.mbma.com/Annual_Reports.html.

