D.U.N.E Defender (Drainage Under Natural Environment Defender) Patents Coastal Resiliency Protection
Green Infrastructure System combines Natural Defenses and Man-Made Drainage and Pedestrian Access to protect coastlines, wetlands and riverine environments.
Billions of dollars of damage to infrastructure, homes and commercial properties is focusing attention on resiliency planning. In the United States in 2021, there were twenty meteorological events that accounted for over $1 billion in damage, each. Natural defenses like dunes and marshes have provided protection for millennia, but these more intense storms are proving that even Mother Nature needs assistance. Additionally, the US Census Bureau estimates that 29% of the US population lives within coastline counties with 28.7% of businesses also operating within those counties, putting many people, businesses and infrastructure at risk from flooding events.
D.U.N.E. Defender will:
D.U.N.E. Defender is the culmination of several years of research and design. Prins said, "My background in architecture and real estate development allowed me to look at utilizing existing combinations of man-made structures in new and innovative ways to help mitigate the effects of these enhanced events." Until now most products like steel and concrete seawalls, stone groins and jetties have been used extensively but are not visually unobtrusive, sometimes block access, or in many cases, do not truly provide environmentally effective protection from flooding events.
D.U.N.E. Defender is the first of several new resiliency-focused products in the development stage. With more intense and frequent storms, these products including D.U.N.E. Defender will aid governments, communities, businesses and homeowners to be resilient and mitigate the huge financial losses and human impacts of these events.
Global Integrated Assets, LLC
Global Integrated Assets ("http://www.globalintegratedassets.com") is a global management consulting firm committed to partnering with business and governmental leaders to address their challenges and develop and implement strategic solutions for operational, financial and social impact from owned and leased fixed assets. GIA's strategic solutions transform the way these organizations work, creating change and value for all of their stakeholders. Visualizing a fully integrated organization, GIA's solutions create agile, resilient and sustainable changes that will contribute to ESG initiatives by understanding the interdependencies between an organization's people, place and business ecosystem.
Edmond "Ed" Prins, AIA, Founder and Principal of Global Integrated Assets is an architect and urban planner and a life-long corporate asset integrator who has provided financially-
Edmond "Ed" Prins
CEO
561-445-9476
ed.prins@globalintegratedassets.com
Contact
Edmond Prins
***@globalintegratedassets.com
