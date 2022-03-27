News By Tag
Central PA Wedding Shows to Begin February 20
Five in-person wedding shows will take place from 2/20/22 thru 3/27/22 with over $20K in cash and prizes to be given away in various locations; the first 50 couples at each show receiving complimentary wedding bands.
By: Central PA Wedding Shows
"Wedding venues and vendors are in the highest demand ever right now due to reschedules and newly engaged couples, so it is never too early to plan your dream wedding. CPWS aims to connect couples with the most professional and reputable vendors in our area who can create their wedding vision," says Heather Dino-Laughman, owner of HD Entertainment and Executive Producer of Central PA Wedding Shows.
Central PA Wedding Shows are not your typical convention center ballrooms packed with over 100 vendors. Taking a venue-based, boutique approach, Dino-Laughman and her team of ladies invite professional, well-respected fellow wedding vendors from every category imaginable to meet for an afternoon at select venues throughout the area. Each show hosts only 20-30 vendors in total. A smaller show may mean less vendors, but the vendors are of high quality, so securing any of them is guaranteed to be a win for your wedding day. This smaller approach allows for quality conversations in the absence of an overwhelming need to get through the whole show in a short amount of time.
Central PA Wedding Shows will stagger start times and encourages couples to take whatever precautions they deem necessary to keep themselves safe at the shows. CPWS does not require couples to remain on site for the entire show, live-streaming drawings at the end of the show for a more relaxed experience.
With over $20K in fantastic prizes available to couples in attendance, tickets are selling fast! Each show will have not only feature individual vendor prizes from each booth but also a $500 cash prize. At the conclusion of the Gettysburg, PA show on 3/27/22, one lucky couple will also gain $1000 to use towards their wedding day. The first 50 couples to register for each show will also receive a set of free wedding bands courtesy of Bridal Registry.
Shows include The Conference Center at Central Penn (Harrisburg)
Questions? Contact Central PA Wedding Shows at 717.850.0460, on Facebook or Instagram, or by emailing ido@centralpaweddingshows.com.
http://centralpaweddingshows.com/
About HD Entertainment
HD Entertainment is the area's only all-female, award-winning DJ company built on attention to detail, affordable pricing, flexible payments, and ensuring fun at every event they host. Call 717.850.0460 or visit hdentertainmentdj.com today to check availability and rates.
About Central PA Wedding Shows
Central PA Wedding Shows are boutique, venue-based wedding shows showcasing the area's best vendors in an inviting environment where couples can have a quality discussion about their big day. With $1000s in vendor and cash prizes, tickets and vendor spaces are both limited. Find @centralpaweddingshows on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Contact
Central PA Wedding Shows
***@centralpaweddingshows.com
End
