News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Today is the Day Changemakers announces Virtual Forum and renowned keynote speaker
Podcast Host Connects Worldwide Leaders for Global Summit on March 24
By: Today is the Day LLC
Presented by Today is the Day LLC, the international forum will take place on Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (ET) via the Zoom platform. The inaugural program will feature more than 30 professionals from all corners of the globe, who will share compelling stories about changing their mindset to overcome challenges and achieve ambitious personal and professional goals.
The keynote speaker will be Hon. Henry F. De Sio, Jr., known as the global ambassador for changemakers. A leadership advisor and campaign and organizational strategist, he has served as an executive for startups, as well as large, complex organizations. As the 2008 Chief Operating Officer of Barack Obama's presidential campaign and Deputy Assistant to the President in the Obama White House, De Sio came to be intimately acquainted with an emerging pattern of societal change and has since followed his passion to make changemaking a global phenomenon. He has engaged with the world's leading social and business entrepreneurs to bring the powerful message of his book, CHANGEMAKER PLAYBOOK: The New Physics of Leadership in a World of Explosive Change, to boardrooms, newsrooms, community forums, universities, and governmental halls across the globe.
Additional speakers will include a diverse group of TEDx speakers, CNN Heroes, CEOs, founders, authors, entrepreneurs, creators, and motivators who have all been guests on the Today is the Day Changemakers podcast, founded and hosted by New Jersey entrepreneur Jodi Hope Grinwald. She is CEO and co-founder of the Zzak G. Applaud Our Kids Foundation, which provides financial support to help children in need explore the arts.
"If you're dreaming about making changes to positively impact your life and the lives of others, but are unsure how to get started or need guidance from someone who's walked the path, this is a chance to change your mindset, get inspired, and discover ways to achieve your goals from a dynamic group of changemakers,"
Forum participants can also interact with panelists and other attendees in two breakout sessions designed to inspire and inform. Topics include:
Tanuja Dehne, CEO of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, will open the forum with a global mission moment and Grinwald will share welcome remarks. An international networking session will be led by Fred Wasiak, CEO of the Food Bank of South Jersey. The Catalyst for Change Award will be presented to Dennis Budinich, Chief Culture Officer of Investors Bank based in Short Hills, NJ.
Tickets for the Changemakers Forum are $50 if purchased before Feb. 1, 2022 ($65 after) and sponsorships at various levels are available to individuals and businesses. To purchase tickets and sponsorships, view the list of participating changemakers or learn more information, visit https://bit.ly/
About Today is the Day LLC
Today is the Day LLC produces the Today is the Day Changemakers podcast and is the creator of an international Changemakers Forum debuting online March 24, 2022. Founder and podcast host Jodi Hope Grinwald is an entrepreneur in the New York metro region and CEO of the Zzak G. Applaud Our Kids Foundation. In the weekly podcast, Grinwald delves into the minds of bold and inspiring people who are creating change to make a difference in their corner of the world. The podcast airs on YouTube and is available on multiple podcast platforms. In its inaugural year, the show has been followed in over 335 cities and 26 countries. Connect with Today is the Day on social media @todayisthedayliveit or email jodi@todayisthedayliveit.com.
Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse