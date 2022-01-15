News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Multi-billboard Charting, Grammy/Stellar Award Nominee, Super Producer D. Bottz Announced
The Inaugural "The Cookout" Album is to be Released Friday, Jan 28, via Tribute Music Distribution
By: Botts World Studios
In 2021 D. Bottz developed an innovative platform designed especially for creatives and "up-in-coming artists." "'The Cookout' was birth from being on Clubhouse," Bottz says. "Often questioned about my process, I took it right to the artists and musicians. I let them observe firsthand the process of creating (and dropping) a song from on-site award-winning writers, producers, engineers, singers, vocal coaches, mix & mastering experts, vocal production professionals, marketing, public relations executives, etc. The feedback from attendees was this (2) day (sold out) summit was life-changing. Therefore, my team and I thought it would be amazing to put together (and unleash) 'The Cookout' compilation album. This one-of-a-kind masterpiece will probably be a platinum seller, especially since there are artists included on this project already certified platinum on Billboard. In addition, I am confident 'The Cookout' album will shift the musical paradigm forever and blaze the trail for many independent artists for years to come."
Bottz is Executive Producer on this groundbreaking project with additional production featuring Rothstein Beatz, Misfit Beats, and Diny_Made. This unstoppable force assembled an incredible track listing introducing D. Bottz's daughter Dayna, along with featured artist Tytanic, KD, Brittney Jaii, Perri Jones, Brendalynn, Smackwater, Crown, Corey Ronell, and Versakyle, to name a few.
THE TRACKS
1. Hustle (ATL)-Tytanic-
2. Pull Up (ATL)-Ms. Delilia, Tytanic-Produced by D. Bottz
3. Outer Space Freestyle (LA)-Produced by D. Bottz & Diny_MadeIt
4. Feels (LA)-Corey Ronell-Produced by D. Bottz
5. Body Open (NYC)-Perri Jones-Prod. by D. Bottz
6. NYC Freestyle (NYC)-Coltraine, Versakyle, KD, Oran Jones II, Tytanic-Produced by Rothstein Beatz
7. Struggle (Miami)-Tytanic, Kortney White, KD, Eazy-Produced by D. Bottz & Diny_MadeIt
8. Right Now (Miami)-LE Black Swan, Dayna Brenae, Tytanic, CJ "Crown" Harris-Produced by Misfit Beats
9. Mood (DMV)-Brendalynn-
10. Go (DMV)-Brittney Jaii, Smackwater, Diva DaVixen, KD-Produced by Rothstein Beatz
11. Love Me/Hate Me Freestyle (DMV)-Smackwater, Super Shalonda, KD-Produced by Misfit Beats
ABOUT D. BOTTZ
Multi-Grammy and Stellar Award Nominee Producer Bottz is a 20-year entertainment veteran with an impressive history of playing with A-List singers and Multi-Platinum Selling/Award-
ABOUT THE COOKOUT
"'The Cookout' created by D. Bottz, is a (2) day summit that allows attendees to observe firsthand the process of creating (and dropping) a song from on-site award-winning writers, producers, engineers, singers, vocal coaches, mix & mastering experts, vocal production professionals, marketing, public relations executives, etc. Without exception, these events are held in state-of-the-
Previous "The Cookout" Celebrity attendees were: Raz-B (B2K), Keith Robinson (Actor), a few of the Cast Members of the Real Housewives franchises, Grammy/Stellar Award Winners/Nominees, Multi-Award Winning Writers-Producers-
Check out footage from previous The Cookouts: "New York" https://youtu.be/
Follow Bottz on Instagram: @bottzworldstudios, Patreon: Thinkin Outside D Bottz, TIK TOK: @ bottzworldstudios, Twitter: @ bottzworldstudios, and FaceBook: Bottzworld Studios.
# # #
MEDIA/PRESS CONSULTANT
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firm
Public Relations Consultant — Jackie Bush www.gjjpublicrelations.com
Twitter/Instagram:
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
213.924.9204
Media Contact
***@gjjpublicrelations.com
2139249204
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse