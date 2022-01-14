 
January 2022
When minutes count and there is no doctor around, you need The Home Doctor on hand (new edition)

By:
 
MINNEAPOLIS - Jan. 18, 2022 - PRLog -- A unique compilation of professional expertise, practical results, and time-honed wisdom, "The Home Doctor". Practical Medicine for Every Household" aims to be the only guide everyday people need to take care of their families, loved ones, and selves when access to physicians, pharmacies, and other health services are not readily available. Developed, written, and certified by medical doctors, "The Home Doctor" contains practical advice developed from the authors' experiences. Claude Davis' wisdom stems from years of prepping, Dr. Rodrigo Alterio's knowledge was acquired from the time providing care in the depths of the Amazon rainforest, and Dr. Maybell Nieves' repurposed protocols amid societal collapse in Venezuela. Now their combined knowledge is readily available in "The Home Doctor," the best first aid kit for survival.

"The ongoing pandemic has opened many Americans' eyes to how fragile our healthcare system can be, and how doctors and even whole hospitals may not have availability should an emergency arrive," said Dr. Maybell Nieves, one of the three authors of "The Home Doctor" and the head surgeon of the Unit of Breast Pathology at Caracas University Hospital in Venezuela. "I've seen it all working as a frontline doctor, and medical issues are challenging enough without adding in supply shortages, blackouts, and a lack of running water. When people find they can't depend on the medical system—we hope they can depend on the survival medicine found in 'The Home Doctor (https://www.digistore24.com/redir/394659/joevil/CAMPAIGNKEY).' I'm proud to partner with Dr. Alterio and Mr. Davis on this book—with a sincere wish that the information inside helps save someone's life."

From listing medical supplies and treatments to stockpiling before a major emergency happens, to recognizing the signs and symptoms when something is amiss, and even identifying remedies you can find in your own backyard, "The Home Doctor" offers readers over 300 pages of critical healthcare information, which can be ordered as a physical copy that includes a digital version or as just a digital version that can be easily carried on a smartphone or tablet. For just $37 (with an additional $8.99 for shipping and handling for the physical copy), the same methods used both by ancestors on the frontier and medics in modern conflict zones and areas of unrest are just a turn of the page or a click away.

To find out more about "The Home Doctor," the healthcare background and accomplishments of the authors, and to see more of what's inside the survival medicine handbook, click here (https://www.digistore24.com/redir/394659/joevil/CAMPAIGNKEY).

About the Book: A wealth of knowledge reflecting the surgical expertise of Dr. Maybell Nieves and Dr. Rodrigo Alterio, and the self-reliant know-how of Claude Davis, "The Home Doctor: Practical Medicine for Every Household" offers readers a guide to best practices when formal medical attention isn't readily accessible. Step-by-step and illustrated instructions show how to create home remedies, recognize signs and symptoms of illness, and take effective action

