News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
The OCD Recovery Project continues helping sufferers identify and recover from OCD
The OCD Test has rebranded to The OCD Recovery Project while providing new industry-leading OCD test
This is typically because OCD is generally displayed in our media as being a condition of washing hands, cleaning, or checking door locks. Unfortunately, those are only two of the many types of OCD.
As a result of the lack of awareness and media portrayal of 'typical OCD', most people do not know about these other types of OCD. In light of this, The OCD Recovery Project has come up with an innovative, one-of-a-kind "Type of OCD Test" that enables those suffering from the condition to quickly identify the subtype of OCD they are suffering from.
In an exclusive interview, Bradley shared that he has launched The OCD Recovery Project with the mission to help people gain clarity about their specific OCD type, as well as, support them with education and understanding how to End the OCD Cycle. According to the website, their Types of OCD Test includes 38 types of OCD disorders have been identified. These are:
"When I created The Types of OCD Test, I set out to create the most comprehensive OCD test on the internet to truly support those suffering from the condition with quickly understanding which type(s) of OCD they are currently dealing with. Our goal in creating this test is to help them quickly identify that they are not alone, there are others suffering from the same types, and most importantly, that recovery is possible.", stated Bradley.
The OCD Recovery Project doesn't stop supporting those suffering from OCD with just tests. Bradley has also created The OCD Recovery Formula, which he states can help clients, "end the OCD cycle." This can be found under the Recovery section of the website.
For more information, please visit https://ocdrecoveryproject.com/
Contact
Bradley Wilson
***@ocdrecoveryproject.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse