Dr. Bruce Peters named 2021 Top Doc in Otolaryngology by New Jersey Monthly Magazine
Ocean Otolaryngology Associates has offices in Wall Township and Toms River.
A New Jersey-based otolaryngologist with a passion for superior results and top-quality medical care, Dr. Peters sees patients at his private practice – Ocean ENT – with offices in Wall Township and Toms River. "It is a great honor to be named a Top Doctor by New Jersey Monthly Magazine," said Dr. Peters. "I look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions to patients for many more years to come."
"Dr. Peters is an outstanding doctor," according to a Healthgrades.com review. "He is so thorough in every aspect of his care. He is a wonderful and meticulous doctor, (who is also) kind, caring and compassionate. We could not have made a better choice in selecting Dr. Peters to perform my husband's thyroid surgery. If you are looking for an ENT, look no further than Dr. Peters. He is by far the best!"
With his excellent results and sterling reputation, Dr. Peters has helped thousands of patients with their ear, nose and throat, and facial plastic needs. He also has a special interest in nasal surgery and thyroid disorders.
Graduating with his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Albright College, Dr. Peters earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1989. He completed his residency in otolaryngology at Thomas Jefferson University and remains a Clinical Associate Professor at the institution.
Subsequently, Dr. Peters completed his fellowship in his sub-specialty interest of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Miami, under the tutelage of the internationally renowned master facial cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Robert L. Simons, who helped prepare him for clinical practice.
Following his training, Dr. Peters attained board certification in otolaryngology and facial plastic and reconstructive surgery through the American Osteopathic Boards of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery (AOBOO).
Among his other roles, Dr. Peters is the Medical Director and Co-Manager of the Bey Lea Ambulatory Surgical Center, which serves as his outpatient and cosmetic surgical facility. He also has medical staff privileges at the Community Medical Center and Ocean Medical Center.
To learn more or schedule an appointment with Dr. Peters at Ocean ENT, call 732-281-0100. The Ocean ENT office is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm. For the most up-to-date information, please follow Ocean ENT on Facebook. (https://www.facebook.com/
About Ocean ENT
Ocean ENT (Ocean Otolaryngology Associates, P.A.) is a respected provider of ear, nose and throat care serving Monmouth and Ocean counties. Ocean ENT's board-certified physicians have extensive training and clinical experience and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends. A wide range of services, including treatment of sinus disease, thyroid disease, hoarseness, hearing loss, childhood ENT disorders and nasal breathing difficulty are provided at the practice's Toms River and Wall Township offices. To learn more about Ocean ENT, visit https://oceanentnj.com or call 732-281-0100.
https://oceanentnj.com/
