START Announces the Screen Sanity Summit to Promote Digital Health for Families
That's why START: Stand Together and Rethink Technology, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is partnering with community organizations to launch the Screen Sanity Summit — an in-person and livestream event that will bring together parents and community members to learn from experts in the digital field, connect with other caregivers and acquire realistic tools for improving digital health.
"Awareness of a problem is the first step to addressing it, but it's equally important to take that next step," said Tracy Foster, START Co-founder and Executive Director. "And that's what START is here for — to share tools and resources that not only spur action but provide hope and a sense of community for families in this digital frontier."
Open to the public, the three-part Screen Sanity Summit will take place Wednesdays, Jan. 19, Jan. 26, and Feb. 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. CST at Church of the Resurrection Leawood (13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224) and online via Zoom. Registration and additional details are available at http://www.westartnow.org.
"We are grateful to our host venue, Church of the Resurrection, for bringing the inaugural Screen Sanity Summit to life," said Foster. "Places of worship, schools and community centers are critical influences in the health of our communities, and we couldn't do this important work without them."
"At Resurrection, we are committed to supporting and equipping families, and technology represents one of the greatest challenges families are facing today," explained Church of the Resurrection Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton. "We are grateful for the work START is doing to help families navigate the digital world, and we are excited to host the Screen Sanity Summit. I encourage every parent and grandparent to join us for this informative and practical workshop."
Founded in 2018, START equips parents and community members to be mentors and guides so kids can grow up happy and healthy in an increasingly digital world. The Kansas City-headquartered organization offers a variety of resources, including its Smartphone Toolkit, Social Media Playbook, Screen Sanity Group Study and podcast. The Screen Sanity Summit is its latest offering to help communities maximize the benefits of screens and minimize the negative side effects.
About START
Founded in 2018, START: Stand Together and Rethink Technology is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that offers tips, tools and trainings to help families raise happy, healthy kids in an increasingly digital world. START's unique resources and education programs encourage parents to consider the role technology plays in their lives and connect with their children in meaningful ways — both offline and online. START also works with community stakeholders to explore opportunities in which they can support and reinforce healthy tech use in their spheres of influence. The mission of START is to create a world where kids are captivated by life, not screens. Learn more at http://www.westartnow.org.
About Church of the Resurrection
The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection is committed to changing lives, renewing churches, and transforming the world. An average of 30,000 people worship with Resurrection each weekend online (http://www.cor.org/
