Sheen Magazine Announces William P. Chapman, III As The New Publisher

-- SHEEN Magazine announces the promotion of William P. Chapman III to Publisher of SHEEN Magazine. With a proven track record of maximizing revenue, profit and creating high-quality content for the publication, the millennial master strategist and visionary takes his rightful place at the helm of the Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman (a global leader in media).With an eye for fashion and the desire to change the landscape of media, businessman and bachelor William P. Chapman, III, is ready to continue the success of SHEEN Magazine built by his mother (previous Publisher Mrs. Kimberly M. Chapman). Although this millennial grew up in a wildly successful family, you might assume William didn't pay his dues. However, he began his career as a teen within the Chapman conglomerate. With a creative mind and the spirit of an entrepreneur, William worked hard within the organization. His innovative marketing and sales strategies helped increase the ROl's (return on investments)internationally, earning him various promotions. As a result of his efforts, William has now accepted the Publisher position of SHEEN Magazine.Although changes are usually expected when a company has a new principle, William Chapman states, "My mission is to continue with what made the magazine a premier media platform. Yet, expect some bold new flavoring with an enhanced digital twist from my gen-y perspective."He continues, "SHEEN has an international influence in beauty, fashion, music, and entertainment content. Thus, we have a fantastic team of worldwide correspondents that will share a bird's-eye view of the most highly anticipated (and talked about) celebrity and community events. Also, look out for SHEEN Media Group too. Not only does SMG produce SHEEN Magazine and the SHEEN Awards, but our production company is well-known for creating (and producing) television shows, concerts, fashion events, and other major projects in the south."As Publisher, William Chapman will oversee all SHEEN Magazine and Sheen Media Group departments.Stay connected to SHEEN Magazine by following on Instagram and Facebook at @thesheenmagazine. You can also follow on Twitter and Snapchat at @sheenmagazine.Mixing his love for luxury, beauty, music, lifestyle, and other forms of entertainment, William P. Chapman III is an astute entrepreneur, master salesman, marketing strategist, and producer known for scaling and building equity for brands. With thousands of hours of study and research, this self-taught millennial innovator worked his way from the bottom to the top and is now a media, television, and event production specialist. He is also the founder and owner of Sheen Media Group and the new Publisher of Sheen Magazine. Chapman's undeniable enthusiasm, coupled with his proven business strategies, sets him miles apart from many millennials and has sealed his place as a successful leader.SHEEN Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. Published bi-monthly, the internationally distributed publication has consistently proven to be a media influencer, delivering the latest up-to-date news and current trends within the world of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment.