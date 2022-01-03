News By Tag
Sheen Magazine Announces William P. Chapman, III As The New Publisher
By: SHEEN Magazine
With an eye for fashion and the desire to change the landscape of media, businessman and bachelor William P. Chapman, III, is ready to continue the success of SHEEN Magazine built by his mother (previous Publisher Mrs. Kimberly M. Chapman). Although this millennial grew up in a wildly successful family, you might assume William didn't pay his dues. However, he began his career as a teen within the Chapman conglomerate. With a creative mind and the spirit of an entrepreneur, William worked hard within the organization. His innovative marketing and sales strategies helped increase the ROl's (return on investments)
Although changes are usually expected when a company has a new principle, William Chapman states, "My mission is to continue with what made the magazine a premier media platform. Yet, expect some bold new flavoring with an enhanced digital twist from my gen-y perspective."
As Publisher, William Chapman will oversee all SHEEN Magazine and Sheen Media Group departments.
About William P. Chapman
Mixing his love for luxury, beauty, music, lifestyle, and other forms of entertainment, William P. Chapman III is an astute entrepreneur, master salesman, marketing strategist, and producer known for scaling and building equity for brands. With thousands of hours of study and research, this self-taught millennial innovator worked his way from the bottom to the top and is now a media, television, and event production specialist. He is also the founder and owner of Sheen Media Group and the new Publisher of Sheen Magazine. Chapman's undeniable enthusiasm, coupled with his proven business strategies, sets him miles apart from many millennials and has sealed his place as a successful leader.
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. Published bi-monthly, the internationally distributed publication has consistently proven to be a media influencer, delivering the latest up-to-date news and current trends within the world of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment.
Media Contact
Jackie Bush
***@sheernmagazine.com
2139249204
