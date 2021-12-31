News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
From Stunts to Social Enterprise: How the pandemic inspired some of us to pivot
By: Trademark Engine
Although she's not known by her peers as a scientist or engineer, the uncanny ability she possesses to galvanize teams and bring perspective to problem solving is surely one of her strongest features amongst many. History has shown us that sometimes the best solutions come from people who aren't even "experts" in the field. This is the case with Gonzalez, who despite not having a PhD in material sciences or systems operations, is certainly inventive with her techniques of brokering partnerships with bright minds in the field. Gonzalez has tremendous plans for the organization and is deep in designing a new paradigm business with greener infrastructures and a laser focus for raising consciousness through every leg of the supply chain.
Most recently, Michelle Gonzalez registered her trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Dec 08, 2021:
"Inspired by nature, nothing goes to waste."® is now a registered trademark of
Michelle Gonzalez, North Hollywood, CA – Dec 28, 2021.
The trademark aligns perfectly with the mission of PII to develop truly sustainable practices that generate zero carbon footprint and 100% measurable impact for both environmental and social beneficiaries. Gonzalez now has rights to protect the use of the Slogan in the manufacturing and distribution of several classes of products, including but not limited to sporting goods, equipment accessories, and raw building materials. Services that PII will also be offering include Sustainability Consulting, Community outreach programs, and job training for underprivileged minorities. The use of the trademark will be useful in helping consumers identify value in green products, recognize smarter consumer choices that are affordable, and eventually develop loyalty to an organization that is not only dedicated to improving the planet, but also their communities. Eco tiles, milk crates, containers, green plywood, foam, carpets, insulation, impact pads, sound boards, and framing are just some of the PII Goods that will be sold with the trademark.
Gonzalez shared with us, "As someone who's worked in the industry of imaginative problem solving, I was compelled to pivot my own creative mind into tackling the bigger problems that urgently need our attention, energy, and inspired innovations. I founded Paragon Institute of Innovation in order to build and lead by example with regards to championing greater diversity and inclusion in the field of STEM, while developing greener innovations to improve our renewable energy products, recycling systems, and reimagine a more eco-conscious way of manufacturing products with reused materials. While doing some research on the ecotourism and sustainability found abundantly in Costa Rica, Paragon Institute of Innovation was inspired to see how every single part of nature has a function, even when it's decomposing. I was in awe at how nature was showing me the answer in plain sight - how we too should follow in her design by creating true circular economies in which nothing goes to waste."
Michelle Gonzalez utilized Trademark Engine (www.trademarkengine.com)
To learn more about Michelle Gonzalez's trademark application, visit
https://tsdr.uspto.gov and look up serial number 97164241
To learn more about Michelle Gonzalez, visit https://ParagonInstituteofInnovation.org and https://IMDb.me/
To learn more about Trademark Engine, visit www.trademarkengine.com
Contact
Paragon Institute of Innovation
***@paragoninstituteofinnovation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse