News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
The Nurses Rock Pacific Palisades
Fundraising Gala Held At Terranea Resort To Drive Resources For 2022 Education Center
By: The Nurses Pub
Mona Clayton, CEO of the non-profit, recognizes that the "art" of becoming a nurse is especially difficult for a single parent or young adult living in an underserved community, similar to the environment in which she was born.
Clayton, during a heartfelt moment of reflection, spoke of growing up and wishing one day to visit Palos Verdes and have lunch at Terranea. "Dreams will come true because I only wished growing up that one day I would be able to afford to have lunch at Terranea; but in the back of my mind I thought I never could."
The evening featured riveting speeches from Keynote Speakers, Superior Court Judge Kelvin Filer and Lori Robertson, NP, the Iconic Nurse Recipient. Saxophonist Vaughn Fahie mesmerized the audience with his performance. Comedian Donna Maine provided laughs recounting her work as a nurse in the field. The featured artist was singer-songwriter Jamall Anthony, known for his collaboration with American Idol winner Jordin Sparks. South Bay Lexus sponsored a chic red carpet pre-event featuring a selection of cars and guest interviews. Grand Canyon University, another event sponsor presented Dr. Wanda Morris of El Camino, the Trailblazer Award for her outstanding 40 years of service to the nursing community.
The evening's highlight was the award of scholarships given to well-deserving nursing students and the student volunteers who were inspired by the experiences of veteran nurses. According to student volunteer Latoya Butts, "I did not imagine myself being in such a powerful room full of so many greats at each of their own professions, I now also understand the magnitude of Ms. Clayton's inspiration on so many others specifically on nursing students. The ones I met that evening of the Second Annual Nurse's Pub will be a part of the next room of greats."
Clayton said, "We are reaching out for financial support around the world to further our efforts to build and sustain a center where students can be nurtured and developed, as well as their children. Some say some things are impossible. I say anything impossible can be made possible with the support of others that believe."
###
For further information regarding The Nurses Pub Organization, or Mona Clayton, please email thenursespub@
Disclaimer: All guests were required to provide a negative Covid test regardless of vaccination status taken within 24-72 hours prior to the event for admission.
Contact
The Nurses Pub
***@thenursespub.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 24, 2021