The Nurses Rock Pacific Palisades

Fundraising Gala Held At Terranea Resort To Drive Resources For 2022 Education Center
By: The Nurses Pub
 
 
E.Pace, T.Haack, J.Ghormley, M.Clayton, M.Powers
PALOS VERDES PENINSULA, Calif. - Dec. 23, 2021 - PRLog -- The Nurses Pub Organization, hosted a funding extravaganza to build momentum for constructing a state-of-the-art, resource and education center for youth, young adults and single parents that are seeking a career in nursing. Over 200 guests from an array of professional backgrounds attended the event. Major contributors, Platinum Sponsor Terranea Resort along with University of Phoenix, Southern California, the Gold Presenting Sponsor helped to push the agenda. The goal is to enhance what the conventional nursing programs may not offer such as in house childcare assistance, tutoring, transportation, financial support and mentoring.

Mona Clayton, CEO of the non-profit, recognizes that the "art" of becoming a nurse is especially difficult for a single parent or young adult living in an underserved community, similar to the environment in which she was born.

Clayton, during a heartfelt moment of reflection, spoke of growing up and wishing one day to visit Palos Verdes and have lunch at Terranea. "Dreams will come true because I only wished growing up that one day I would be able to afford to have lunch at Terranea; but in the back of my mind I thought I never could."

The evening featured riveting speeches from Keynote Speakers, Superior Court Judge Kelvin Filer and Lori Robertson, NP, the Iconic Nurse Recipient. Saxophonist Vaughn Fahie mesmerized the audience with his performance. Comedian Donna Maine provided laughs recounting her work as a nurse in the field. The featured artist was singer-songwriter Jamall Anthony, known for his collaboration with American Idol winner Jordin Sparks. South Bay Lexus sponsored a chic red carpet pre-event featuring a selection of cars and guest interviews. Grand Canyon University, another event sponsor presented Dr. Wanda Morris of El Camino, the Trailblazer Award for her outstanding 40 years of service to the nursing community.

The evening's highlight was the award of scholarships given to well-deserving nursing students and the student volunteers who were inspired by the experiences of veteran nurses. According to student volunteer Latoya Butts, "I did not imagine myself being in such a powerful room full of so many greats at each of their own professions, I now also understand the magnitude of  Ms. Clayton's inspiration on so many others specifically on nursing students. The ones I met that evening of the Second Annual Nurse's Pub will be a part of the next room of greats."

Clayton said, "We are reaching out for financial support around the world to further our efforts to build and sustain a center where students can be nurtured and developed, as well as their children. Some say some things are impossible. I say anything impossible can be made possible with the support of others that believe."
###

For further information regarding The Nurses Pub Organization, or Mona Clayton, please email thenursespub@gmail.com or call 562-537-1646. Visit at https://thenursespub.org/gala-2021 for event interviews and to support the cause.

Disclaimer: All guests were required to provide a negative Covid test regardless of vaccination status taken within 24-72 hours prior to the event for admission.

