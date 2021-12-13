Tik Tok Star Galvancillo releases new video "Fiesta pa Olvidarla"

TikTok : Galvancillo2 – 4 Million Instagram: Galvancillo2 – 1 Million

-- Galvancillo, aka Lorenzo Ochoa, the 20 year-old social media influencer keeps the ball rolling on his music career with the release of his latest song "Fiesta pa Olvidarla" an up-tempo ballad about a young man trying to heal his broken heart.Directed by Galvancillo filmed in Austin, Texas the music video features some of the custom cars and fashion that Galvancillo's millions of followers know him for as he "parties to forget her."With social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram, becoming a legitimate outlet for breaking new musical acts, social media influencer Galvancillo has pivoted from posting custom car videos and fashion photos to writing and performing "Regional Mexican" music.20 year-old Galvancillo's more than 4 million followers know him for the many custom car videos that he shoots from his friend's auto shop and posts on TikTok. He also has a burgeoning modeling career. Now, in addition to his good looks, cute smile, fashion sense, eye for style and amazing personality, he is adding to his resume the title of singer-songwriter.Since TikTok is the platform that made him known, it only makes sense that Galvancillo will use that outlet to launch his musical career.TikTok has become an important platform for the independent music scene with more and more musical talents using the social media platform to reach millions of fans in ways only previously available through radio airplay which often appeared to be completely booked up by major record labels. In contrast, today, a relatively unknown artist can use a simple TikTok post to launch their career.Building off the TikTok videos that made him famous, Galvancillo stays true to the fans of his custom car videos and fashion posts by centering his debut single and music video on the same subjects that made him famous.Galvancillo / Lorenzo Ochoa is not creating music completely independently though. He has started his own music label, "De La H Music," and has joined forces with Fausto Juárez, CEO of Lamat Records and renowned producer of Regional Mexican music artists. Fausto will be managing Galvancillo's artistic development and distribution of music, coordinating tours and, of course, promotion.Lamat Records will use all the traditional musical mediums, but will also heavily involve social media platforms, such as TikTok, to expose Galvancillo's charisma with posts that maintain his approachable humility.Galvancillo's TikTok fans identify with Ochoa because he is a young dreamer just like them, full of goals which they work hard to attain each and every day. Galvancillo's TikTok videos and now his songs and music videos demonstrate that anything can be achieved through perseverance, ingenuity, and, most importantly, to remain unique - try not to copy anyone - but instead stay true to yourself and your audience.