Mariachi Herencia de Mexico set to perform at The White House: Spirit of The Season
Jennifer Garner will host the special, with performances by Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, the Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Mariachi Herencia de México, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service and "The President's Own" United States Marine Band.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks, and the event, titled Spirit of the Season, will highlight the holiday decor of the White House.
This will be the first In Performance since 2016, as none were held during the presidency of Donald Trump. The special also will be different in that the performances will be taped over a span of a few days, rather than a concert in the East Room, as has been tradition. That is because of Covid-19 protocols.
The special is produced by WETA, in association with Ken Ehrlich Productions. Executive producers are John F. Wilson and Ehrlich, with producer Renato Basile and director Toré Livia.
Make sure you catch Mariachi Herencia de México take on their most prestigious stage yet: the White House.
In addition, Mariachi Herencia de México ring in the holiday season with a mariachi twist on the Christmas classic, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." The group recreates the Andy Williams Christmas classic with a fresh and modern sound that is sure to leave you filled with holiday cheer.
Mariachi Herencia De Mexico - It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Official Video)
Video: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Official Video)
Mariachi Herencia de México was formed in Chicago and is composed of 18 young musicians between 17 and 22 years old both male and female. The Latin GRAMMY-nominated band has released four highly acclaimed studio albums with chart-topping debuts on both the Billboard and the iTunes Latin Albums charts, defying a music industry trend and pointing to a revival in recorded mariachi music.
Signed to IMG Artists, a major international talent agency, Mariachi Herencia de México has toured throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The band has performed alongside major artists like Lila Downs, Aida Cuevas, Los Lobos, Pedro Fernández, and Mariachi Vargas de Tecatitlán, demonstrating that this group of young musicians has the talent, training and bravado to hold their own with the best in the world.
To celebrate the Christmas season, Mariachi Herencia de México will embark on a special holiday tour titled "A Very Merry Christmas" on December 17, 18 and 19, 2021 at Chicago's Thalia Hall and the Old Town School of Folk Music. Tickets are on sale now and available at https://linktr.ee/
