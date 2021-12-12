News By Tag
Haven Realty Capital Adds to BTR Portfolio with Townhome Community Buy in Nashville, TN
Since 2019, Haven, one of the most active SFR investors in the country, has approximately $850 million of BTR projects in various stages of development, construction and stabilization.
By: Haven Realty Capital
"The Dartford Townhomes will provide additional housing options for individuals and families looking to rent a home with a larger floor plan," said Haven Realty Capital CEO and founder Sudha Reddy. "Unlike apartments which typically have smaller floor plans, homes in a build-to-rent community offer renters larger living spaces and extra storage which many apartment buildings simply can't offer."
Spring Hill, is a suburban community located 30 miles south of Nashville, one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. Drawn by a young and educated workforce (with 30 higher learning institutions including Vanderbilt and Tennessee State University), quality of life and low-cost of living, many major corporations including Amazon, Alliance Bernstein and Mitsubishi Motors have established a significant presence or relocated its corporate headquarters to Nashville. Other companies such as FedEx and Western Express continue to expand their operations in the MSA. The city's population growth has been made up of younger individuals and growing families. Forty seven percent of Nashville population is under the age of 35, ranking it as one of the youngest cities in the country, according to MoneyTalks.
Since 2019, Haven, one of the most active SFR investors in the country, has approximately $850 million of BTR projects in various stages of development, construction and stabilization. This represents 27 BTR communities in eight states representing approximately 3,000 homes. Haven typically forms partnerships with builders at various phases of development to eventually acquire and professionally manage the entire community.
About Haven Realty Capital
Haven Realty Capital (http://www.havenrc.com) is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and management firm focusing on the acquisition and development of single family and multifamily assets in select markets throughout the United States. Founded in 2010, Haven was an early entrant in the single-family rental industry where it owned and operated approximately 10,000 SFR rental homes in six states at its peak. Haven currently has approximately $1 billion in rental communities under development and management with assets located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington.
