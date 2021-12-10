Creative Vixstory Launches 'I Am Not My Trauma'

An Emotive Factual Docu-Series Exploring What It Feels Like To Experience Racism In The USA and The U.K.

Victoria Osayanetin Oshodin

-- 'I Am Not My Trauma' Factual docu-series is focused on changing the narrative on racism towards black people; changing the collective stories we tell ourselves, in order to facilitate the change, we want to see for ourselves. Using a shared interpretation of how racism works through lived experiences, 'I Am Not My Trauma', shines a lens on a diverse set of individuals with unique, yet parallel stories, told in both the USA and UK.Racism is arguably a social construct with an age-long myriad of 'issues' that are intergenerational and nuanced; 'I Am Not My Trauma', aims to bring a deeper awareness to our 'truths' and what it feels like to experience trauma as a direct effect of racism. Moreover, inform what can be done with that knowledge and understanding, in order to create new norms that support and dismantle stereotypes, steeped in negative difference:'I Am Not My Trauma' SpokespersonWith eight unique narratives, each film takes the viewer on a journey through compelling accounts that detail self-reflection and critical challenges. 'I Am Not My Trauma' depicts a no-holds-barred reality, with influence at its core. The authentic stories told are not in vain, they serve as a means to an end in the enduring quest to bring sustainable solutions to the fore.Are we part of the solution or part of the problem when it comes to racism? 'I Am Not My Trauma' implores wider Society to start a reflective and frank conversation with self: Have my words and or actions either directly or indirectly affected black individuals?What is black trauma? What are the signs of black trauma? Have I caused and/or added to their trauma? How have I conducted myself in the past? How will I conduct myself in the future? What steps can I take as an individual to better implement strategies and processes that help and not hinder black individuals?We can all start there.An absolute must-see, 'I Am Not My Trauma' brings a distinctive style and approach depicted through honest reflection, education, knowledge sharing, and solution-based perspectives from the USA and UK. A collective intention that bridges the gap between international experiences, serving to illustrate, irrespective of one's birth nation, each race has a role to play in making the change towards racial equity… A small victory in the fight against racism.