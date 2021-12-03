News By Tag
HD Physical Therapy Offers Tips to Avoid Aches & Pains this Holiday Season
*When cooking or baking, stand on a padded surface such as a rug or mat. Standing for prolonged periods on a hard surface can lead to back pain and fatigue. It's also important to avoid hunching over when preparing food. Choose a work surface that is approximately at the level of your forearms when your elbows are bent at a right angle or at elbow height. Shoulders and upper back will be in better position and this will decrease the risk of upper back, neck and shoulder strain.
*When lifting packages, test the weight by pushing it with your foot first. Carry packages in small loads instead of all at once. Keep the load close to your body when lifting, and always use your legs, not your back. Distribute the weight of shopping bags equally on both sides of your body.
*Find opportunities to move around whenever you can. We often sit in the same position when online shopping, wrapping gifts or scrolling through your phone. Try to stop and get up whenever possible, stretch, move around and get your blood flowing to avoid stiffness. Go for a walk with family or friends.
*Don't neglect exercise. With a busy holiday schedule, cold weather and shorter days, it can be tempting to skip your workout. However, it's important to get regular exercise for your mind and body. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and other mood disorders are often exacerbated during the holiday season and exercise can help keep them at bay. Also we tend to consume more calories this time of year and exercise can help you avoid the holiday weight gain and keep your muscles and joints healthy.
*Stay Hydrated - Don't forget to drink as much water as usual…and then some! Holiday factors such as air travel, drinking, salty foods and caffeine can cause dehydration. Water also helps fill you up and will inhibit those extra couple of bites of something with higher caloric content.
Move your body. Take some deep breaths. Find some healthy food choices, but enjoy your favorites as well. Work towards balance!
The HDPT offices in Wakefield and Burlington have no waiting lists, are conveniently located right off major highways, have accessible hours, support Direct Access to care (NO referral necessary) and accept every health insurance plan. We are adhering to all safety recommendations and guidelines. Please visit the 'COVID-19 & Physical Therapy' webpage for even more information.
At HD Physical Therapy, we are committed to the health and happiness of our patients. Everyday we work to restore each person's maximal function with consistency and compassion. Offering distinctive, inventive and proven rehabilitation treatment, our devoted professionals strive to deliver a successful and enjoyable experience to every patient we meet. For more information about HD Physical Therapy, please visit https://www.HDPTonline.com and follow us on all social media platforms.
Media Contact
Lauren J. D'Addario
ljd@hdptonline.com
781-587-0776
