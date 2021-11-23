 
Industry News





BizTechReports Features Insights from Frost & Sullivan, ABI Research, and Technicolor

Latest Analyst Roundup Offers Analyst Perspectives on: Wi-Fi 6, Cordless Phone Market, IoT and OT Network Security
By: BizTechReports
 
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Jan. 5, 2022 - PRLog -- BizTechReports (www.biztechreports.com)has published its latest roundup of research from leading analysts and consulting firms influencing the enterprise IT decision-making community. Here are the latest analyst news and views:

ABI Research reports 2022 will represent a key year for wireless connectivity innovation as Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and Ultra-Wideband adoption accelerates across a growing number of markets. Next year Wi-Fi 6 is expected to reach over 1.5 billion annual chipset shipments, while 6 GHz enabled Wi-Fi 6E chipsets are forecasted to nearly triple year on year. To read more, please visit: https://www.biztechreports.com/news-archive/2021/11/30/abi-research-2022-will-mark-a-new-era-for-wireless-innovation

Even though wireless connectivity is growing, markets such as global desktop and cordless phone market finds that revenues will likely drop to $2.13 billion by 2027 from $2.79 billion in 2020 due to the increased popularity of other types of endpoints. However, Frost & Sullivan finds that increased migration by enterprises to hosted/cloud-based communications solutions due to remote work is expected to help grow the demand for the internet protocol (IP) desktop phones segment in the coming years. To read more, please visit: https://www.biztechreports.com/news-archive/2021/12/1/enterprise-migration-to-cloud-based-communications-creates-growth-opportunities-for-the-global-desktop-and-cordless-phone-market-states-frost-amp-sullivan

In a recent interview, a senior Technicolor Connected Home executive discusses how the Internet-of-Things (IoT) is on the verge of becoming one of the most impactful emerging technologies in 2022. IoT promises to open new economic sectors of activity. It will leave an indelible mark on nearly every vertical industry, creating new ways for products and servicesat both consumer and industrial levelsto interact with individuals, the cloud environment, and potentially thousands of applications. It will turn many products into services while extending the value and use cases of many offerings. To read more, please visit: https://www.biztechreports.com/news-archive/2021/11/30/technicolor-connected-home-explores-industrial-and-commercial-internet-of-things-opportunities

As information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) converge, enterprises must decide how they will reconcile the vast differences in IT and OT security. Frost & Sullivan reports that companies are addressing the vulnerability that OT networks have by implementing purpose-built, integrated security solutions that can natively onboard connections from both ends. To read more, please visit: https://www.biztechreports.com/news-archive/2021/11/23/integrated-solutions-that-can-plug-the-security-gaps-arising-from-it-ot-convergence-to-find-increased-adoption-reported-frost-amp-sullivan

About BizTechReports:

BizTechReports is a syndicated independent reporting agency with offices in the Washington, D.C. area that is dedicated to covering the researchers, analysts, consultants and industry influencers who report on the new developments that are making a difference with how it is that we live our digital lives.

Contact
Lane Cooper
***@biztechreports.com
End
Email:***@biztechreports.com Email Verified
