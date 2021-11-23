News By Tag
BizTechReports Features Insights from Frost & Sullivan, ABI Research, and Technicolor
Latest Analyst Roundup Offers Analyst Perspectives on: Wi-Fi 6, Cordless Phone Market, IoT and OT Network Security
By: BizTechReports
ABI Research reports 2022 will represent a key year for wireless connectivity innovation as Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and Ultra-Wideband adoption accelerates across a growing number of markets. Next year Wi-Fi 6 is expected to reach over 1.5 billion annual chipset shipments, while 6 GHz enabled Wi-Fi 6E chipsets are forecasted to nearly triple year on year. To read more, please visit: https://www.biztechreports.com/
Even though wireless connectivity is growing, markets such as global desktop and cordless phone market finds that revenues will likely drop to $2.13 billion by 2027 from $2.79 billion in 2020 due to the increased popularity of other types of endpoints. However, Frost & Sullivan finds that increased migration by enterprises to hosted/cloud-
In a recent interview, a senior Technicolor Connected Home executive discusses how the Internet-of-
As information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) converge, enterprises must decide how they will reconcile the vast differences in IT and OT security. Frost & Sullivan reports that companies are addressing the vulnerability that OT networks have by implementing purpose-built, integrated security solutions that can natively onboard connections from both ends. To read more, please visit: https://www.biztechreports.com/
BizTechReports is a syndicated independent reporting agency with offices in the Washington, D.C. area that is dedicated to covering the researchers, analysts, consultants and industry influencers who report on the new developments that are making a difference with how it is that we live our digital lives.
Lane Cooper
***@biztechreports.com
