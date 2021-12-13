News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Rachel Maiman, MD
Dr. Maiman discusses adult female acne, a skin condition that affects approximately 12 to 22 percent of women in the United States
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, women tend to develop adult acne more often than men. Fluctuating hormone levels, family history, stress, and the use of certain hair and skin care products are some of the reasons why adult women develop acne. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Maiman, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)
About Rachel Maiman, MD
Dr. Maiman is a board-certified general and cosmetic dermatologist. In addition to a longstanding passion for aesthetic dermatology, her clinical expertise also encompasses complex medical and pediatric dermatology. She excels at managing conditions with variable severity, a result of excellent training in immunodermatology and the use of advanced systemic therapies. Her cosmetic expertise is also comprehensive. In addition to excelling at the use of injectables, including neuromodulators and volumizers, she is proficient in laser surgery, microneedling, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), radiofrequency, and body contouring devices. Her general dermatology interests include acne and acne scarring, melasma, rosacea, hair loss, and transgender dermatology.
Dr. Maiman graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She earned her medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., where she graduated magna cum laude and earned the Thomas F. Keller Award for the most outstanding academic performance in internal medicine. She completed her medicine internship at North Shore University Hospital / Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where she was prestigiously awarded Intern of the Year. A proud "double Hoya," she returned to Georgetown University to complete her dermatology residency, where she spent two years outlining and executing the resident cosmetic curriculum.
As a clinical instructor at The Mount Sinai Hospital, Dr. Maiman dedicates her time once weekly rounding on the inpatient dermatology service and teaching dermatology residents. She is an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. In addition to lecturing on both general and cosmetic dermatology at local and national meetings, she is well-published in peer-reviewed journals and has authored several textbook chapters. For additional information about Dr. Maiman, please visit https://marmurmedical.com/
