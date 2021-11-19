News By Tag
Toor Knives Launches Non-Profit Committed to Transitioning Military
Under the Flag Equips Local Workforce and Veterans with Free Training and Development
By: Toor Knives
Toor Knives, a leading American knife maker, with a workforce of almost 50% veterans, will not only allow guests to shop in the showroom, but will also feature tours of their manufacturing facility, where all of their knives, axes and tools are made. A portion of all proceeds will be dedicated to the development of the Under the Flag Foundation in order to complete construction of Toor Knives' on-site learning center which will be dedicated to training transitioning military members and local San Diegans who are eager to join the manufacturing workforce.
"From the beginning, our goal has always been to manufacture affordable knives here in the USA and create as many domestic jobs as possible," said Connor Toor, CEO of Toor Knives. "We are extremely fortunate to have found a great home for our business, here in El Cajon, and are really excited to open up our facility to the community, allow them to get a look behind the scenes and witness how we make everything, right here. While at the event, they can learn more about our non-profit, Under the Flag, do some holiday shopping, meet our team and have lunch," continued Toor.
Under the Flag, Toor Knives' non-profit will provide free training and development to the transitioning military and the local El Cajon workforce. It is named Under the Flag because the premise is to train and qualify individuals to effectively manufacture goods in the U.S.A. Furthermore, it is dedicated to bringing in transitioning military members and training them for free in Toor Knives' manufacturing learning center. The goal is to invest in the local San Diego workforce and train military veterans to create domestic solutions for manufacturing.
Senator Brian W. Jones shares,"One of the greatest ways we can honor the men and women that have served our country is to help establish opportunities for them as they transition from active duty. The launch of the non-profit 'Under the Flag,' will not only help to train military veterans but also invest in the local workforce and manufacture goods in the U.S.A. I look forward to seeing the positive effect Under the Flag has had on our community and beyond."
The event and launch of Under the Flag has been endorsed by the Veterans East County Alliance, Workshops for Warriors, East County Chamber of Commerce and the East County Economic Development Council.
"When Connor shared the vision for Under the Flag and his desire to train and qualify individuals to effectively manufacture goods in the U.S.A. with the East County Chamber of Commerce, we were ecstatic. As a veteran himself, Toor understands the unique challenges that transitioning military face and will be able to provide opportunities that go beyond a paycheck. We look forward to partnering with Under the Flag to honor the veterans that have served our country." Rick Wilson,CEO East County Chamber of Commerce.
The event is free and open to the community. For more information, including how to support Under the Flag, visit https://toorknives.com In addition to highlighting Toor's tactical, folding and outdoor knives, the event will showcase their axes, tools, apparel and accessories. Local food and beverage vendors will be on location, as well.
