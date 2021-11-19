News By Tag
3D eBook EntrePReneurISHing™ for Entrepreneurs Launches at Lunchtime on Black Friday
Beneficience.com PR online announces Black Friday book launch for the 3D Flippin' eBook edition of EntrePReneurISHing™ written for entrepreneurs everywhere by Lady Tracey DoubleOhhSeven™ | RSVP online on the EntrePReneurISHing™ Facebook Page
By: EntrePReneurISHing™
Growing up with a dna-driven entrepreneurial spirit, Lady Tracey watched her family of small business owners provide an excellent model of how rewarding the work can be.
From small business entrepreneurs and celebrities to high profile dignitaries, elites, and government officials of the highest rank: including Illinois Governor (Governor's Mansion) and the highest national office leaders such as Ret. U.S.A President William Clinton and Ret. U.S.A. Army General Colin Powell (by White House Request for her marketable skills advisory) this real-life social business agent Bond Lady has served more than a few. She has special knowledge about what it takes to be uniquely successful.
The book was written by a Hollywood award-winning publicist from Chicago brand-renown as Lady Tracey Bond DoubleOhhSeven.™
Tap into this actionable agent's mindful advice, then her branded public relations management services at Beneficience.com (http://beneficience.com/?
Lady Tracey Bond DoubleOhhSeven's EntrePReneurISHing™
Get a copy of EntrePReneurISHing™
The 3D Fippping eBook event launch for "EntrePReneurISHing™"
The Author: Learn more about Lady Tracey Bond DoubleOhhSeven™
YouTube Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact: Tracey Bond is available for author events, book signings, media interviews, speaking opportunities at https://beneficience.com/?
Connect with Author on LinkedIn at https://www,linkedin.com/
EntrePReneurISHing™ on LinkedIn: https://LinkedIn.com/
On Twitter at https://twitter.com/
On Instagram at https://instagram.com/
On Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
On Pinterest at https://pinterest.com/
Contact
Beneficience.com PR Online
Tracey Bond, Certified Publicist
***@beneficience.com
