Dranoff 2 Piano & The Betsy Hotel Present Duo Antithesis LIVE from London in a FREE Concert!
Tchaikovsky to Aaron Copland, Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, and Camille Sint Saens Dranoff 2 Piano and The Betsy Hotel celebrate the acclaimed LGBTQ+ composers of classical music, history and today in "The Full Spectrum of Light."
On November 21st, Dranoff 2 Piano's "Full Spectrum of Light" continues at The Betsy Hotel with a FREE live event and virtual event with performance by Duo Antithesis. will present second concerts celebrating the brilliance of LGBTQ + classical composers and artists
Can you imagine a world without Tchaikovsky, Saint Saens, or Leonard Bernstein? Brilliant artistic talent and composition has been created and performed in all artforms across history, heritage, and identity in Classical music. LGBTQ composers and artists are one of the greatest pillars of the genre. Whether they were able to be out and able to be honest about their identity in their own lifetimes or not, Dranoff2 now celebrates the incredible contributions queer composers have made to the history and contemporary performance of classical music.
"Full Spectrum of Light" This Sunday 3pm George Neary, Miami's Magic City and Miami Beach's ambassador for Arts and Culture and LGBTQ events will welcome guests and award winning Cuban American Lesbian poet Caridad Moro-Gronlier in the Gallery at The Betsy Hotel South Beach for a Live Steam from London by Petros Moschos and Dimitris Karydis – piano Duo antithesis in a performance The program will present the artists live from London performing Tchaikovsky, Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, Camille Saint Saens, and the world premiere of British lesbian composer Adriana Minou.
Tickets are FREE, but you must RSVP via www.Dranoff2Piano.org The concert is at 3PM at the Gallery at The Betsy Hotel – 1433 Collins Ave. Light bites and complimentary cocktails will be served.
About Dranoff
For 34 years, the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation has been the world's leading champion of exclusively two piano repertoire and artistry. It is the only international foundation, accredited by the World Federation of International Music Competitions, to discover, promote, and award honors to top professional duo piano artists through its competition, commissions, and presentations of duo piano concerts. The Dranoff promotes awareness in a new generation of students of the transformational power of music and the arts through its multi-disciplinary, educational, and inspirational concert program, PIANO SLAM.
About The Betsy Hotel
A beachfront gem honored by Travel + Leisure as one of the best hotels in the world, The Betsy anchors the quiet end of iconic Ocean Drive — and has one of the most exciting neighborhoods in America as its backyard. Inside, you'll discover everything you'd expect from a luxury boutique hotel. The Betsy Hotel has hosted more than 1,000 artists in its Writers' Room that often hosts meet & greets and readings in the Library. The Plutzik family personally curates the visual art exhibits with emphasis on photography from emerging and established artists. Where art and literature end, music begins - take in nightly live jazz, chamber music performances and curated playlists that set the tone throughout your stay. The Betsy serves as the community's artistic oasis, it's the perfect place for both cocktails and culture.
About the Artists
Petros Moschos and Dimitris Karydis trained at the Royal Academy London and City University, where both earned Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) are Honorary Fellows at City University, London. Duo Antithesis musical vibrancy, unique ensemble playing, and technical brilliance has been highly acclaimed by an ever-widening international audience.
Recent Duo Antithesis performances have included concerts at the Brno International Festival, Janacek Festival, Athens and Epidavros Festival, the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, the National Concert Hall in Dublin, Philharmonic Hall in Odessa, Olympia Theatre in Miami, Teresa Carreno Theatre in Caracas, South Bank Centre, Fairfield Hall and St. Johns Smith Square in London, and concerto appearances with Janacek Chamber Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, Israeli Festival Orchestra, Florida Classical Orchestra, Brampton Symphony Orchestra and others.
Caridad Moro-Gronlier is the author of TORTILLERA, the winner of the TRP Southern Poetry Breakthrough Prize published by Texas Review Press in 2021 and the chapbook Visionware, published by Finishing Line Press as part of its New Women's Voices Series. She is also a Contributing Editor for Grabbed: Poets and Writers Respond to Sexual Assault, Empowerment and Healing (Beacon Press, 2020) and an Associate Editor for SWWIM Every Day, an online daily poetry journal for women identifying poets.
She is a career educator who has been honored as the recipient of an Educational Leader Award from Unity Coalition for her work with LGBTQ youth and as a Francisco R. Walker Teacher of The Year Nominee for Miami Dade County Public Schools. She resides in Miami, FL with her family.
www.Dranoff2Piano.org | www.TheBetsyHotel.com
Media Contact
Carlene M. Sawyer
carlene@dranoff2piano.org
3055729900
