News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Expert Esthetic opens new office in Brick Township
Expert Esthetic, led by Dr. Rory Snepar, offers safe and effective cosmetic procedures, MediSpa treatments and injections for all areas of the body.
By: Expert Esthetic
As a board-certified general surgeon, Dr. Snepar operates on all areas of the body. Increasingly, over the last few years, more patients have requested consults in cosmetic procedures and injections. As a result, Dr. Snepar has recently obtained certifications in cosmetics to meet the needs and requests of his patients, as well as expand his skill sets and surgical practices.
Expert Esthetic's mission is to bring the same expertise to cosmetics that Dr. Snepar brings to general, laparoscopic, robotic and bariatric surgery. "We do this by providing safe, effective and modern procedures to all patients," said Dr. Snepar. "We want everyone to not just feel beautiful and fulfilled, but safe at all times."
In addition to providing complimentary consultations for all patients, Dr. Snepar also offers free follow-up appointments. "I want every patient to know that their happiness and satisfaction is of utmost importance to me," he said. "That's why I promise to stand by my service to ensure that every patient gets the care and attention they need throughout the process. That's the Expert Esthetic difference."
Expert Esthetic offers injectable toxins such as Botox®, Jeuveau® and Xeomin®. "These toxins are used to relax smile lines, crow's feet, lip lines and neck lines," said Dr. Snepar. "We also use toxins to treat migraines and headaches."
The practice also offers the entire line of Juvederm products such as Voluma™, Volbella™, Ultra, Ultra XC and Vollure™, as well as Radiesse™, Belotero® and Kybella™ treatments. "We use our fillers for a myriad of procedures and offer aliquot and cannula techniques,"
Expert Esthetic is a skinbetter science® (https://skinbetter.com/
Dr. Snepar is affiliated with HMH Jersey Shore University Medical Center, HMH Ocean Medical Center, HMH Riverview Medical Center and RWJ Barnabas Community Medical Center.
"Expert Esthetic's core values are very consistent with our general surgery practice," said Dr. Snepar. "My goal is to provide high quality care in an environment that is safe and welcoming."
About Expert Esthetic
Expert Esthetic provides safe, effective and modern facial and neck cosmetic procedures in Brick Township, NJ. To learn more, visit expertesthetic.com. To schedule an appointment for a complimentary consultation, call 732.701.4848.
Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse